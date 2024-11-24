Radhika Merchant expecting twins after five months of marriage? Rumors spark on social media

Speculation about Radhika Merchant’s pregnancy has been circulating on social media, with rumors suggesting she’s expecting twins after five months of marriage, though no official confirmation has been given.
 

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Nov 24, 2024, 2:41 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 24, 2024, 2:41 PM IST

Radhika Merchant, the wife of  Anant Ambani, has recently found herself at the center of speculation regarding her pregnancy. The couple tied the knot in a lavish wedding on July 12, 2024, which was a grand affair that captured widespread media attention. Since then, both Radhika and Anant have remained in the public eye, often making headlines due to their high-profile marriage.

 

article_image2

Recently, rumors have been circulating on social media, suggesting that Radhika Merchant might be five months pregnant and expecting twins. The speculation has stirred curiosity among netizens, with many eagerly discussing the possibility. These rumors have sparked widespread conversations, but it is important to note that no official statement has been made by the Ambani family.

 

article_image3

While the rumor mill continues to churn, there has been no confirmation from any family member regarding Radhika’s pregnancy. Given the prominent nature of the Ambani family, any such announcement would likely come through an official channel or statement. As of now, it remains an unverified rumor that has caused quite a stir on social media.

 

article_image4

The speculation surrounding Radhika’s pregnancy is just the latest in a series of media buzz surrounding the Ambani family. The couple has a large following, which means that any significant events taking place in their lives are likely to be the center of attention considering that their grand wedding is still fresh in people’s minds. For now, fans and media await an official confirmation, which may or may not come soon.

