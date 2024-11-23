What is premenstrual dysphoric disorder? Actor Neha Bhasin opens up on battling the syndrome

Singer Neha Bhasin opened up about her battle with Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder (PMDD), a severe form of PMS affecting mental and physical health. Sharing her struggles since her teenage years, she revealed its impact on her weight, mental health, and the challenges of coping with body shaming

What is premenstrual dysphoric disorder? Actor Neha Bhasin opens up on battling the syndrome ATG
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Nov 23, 2024, 6:18 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 23, 2024, 6:18 PM IST

Singer and Bigg Boss OTT contestant Neha Bhasin recently shared her emotional journey of living with Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder (PMDD). In a heartfelt note on Instagram, she revealed her struggles with the condition, which began during her teenage years. Diagnosed with low progesterone in 2022, Neha spoke about the overwhelming challenges PMDD posed in her life, often making it hard for her to stay motivated or functional for half of each month.

Neha reflected on the physical and emotional toll PMDD took on her, mentioning that she gained 10 kilograms for the first time in her life. She explained how the disorder exacerbated her existing issues, such as body dysmorphia and her struggle with an on-and-off eating disorder. She attributed her weight gain partially to anti-depressants and shared that during her episodes, she would isolate herself for hours in darkness. Despite the hardships, she emphasized that she was gradually recovering with professional help, though she still faced occasional tough days.

The singer also described the difficulties of maintaining her fitness routine amid her condition. She shared that her symptoms created a paradox: when she stayed still, her serotonin and dopamine levels dropped, worsening her mental health. However, exercising often led to severe cramps and fatigue.

Neha recounted feeling vulnerable when photographed by paparazzi during her outings or trips to the gym. She expressed that during those moments, she struggled with her appearance and was subjected to harsh body-shaming. Many criticized her gym efforts, dismissing them as ineffective. Neha explained that she was battling persistent body pain and depression during that time, often breaking down in tears at the gym.

ALSO READ: Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan divorce rumors: Actor OPENS up on fatherhood and daughter Aaradhya

Through her candid revelation, Neha shed light on PMDD, a severe form of premenstrual syndrome (PMS) that affects both the mind and body. The condition is characterized by extreme mood swings, fatigue, and physical discomfort, severely impacting daily life. Neha’s openness has helped spark conversations around mental health and hormonal disorders, encouraging others to seek support and understanding.

