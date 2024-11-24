Keerthy Suresh surprises fans with bold new avatar—Check out her new look

Keerthy Suresh, known for her traditional roles, surprises fans with a bold new avatar in her Bollywood debut. Her transformation has sparked mixed reactions.

Keerthy Suresh is best known for her role as 'Mahanati'. Her portrayal of Savitri on the silver screen was magical. For this generation, Savitri is synonymous with Keerthy Suresh. Keerthy, who mesmerized with her acting, hasn't had a proper hit after that movie. She did female-oriented films, but success didn't come. She did commercial films, but fame didn't come. She faced consecutive failures. Only 'Dasara', in which she starred with Nani, was a hit. But that went into Nani's account.

Keerthy Suresh also did rural and rustic films in female-oriented movies. But to no avail. So now she has entered Bollywood. There she revealed another side of herself. She shocks everyone by appearing like never before. Keerthy Suresh's new looks are now creating a buzz on social media. If you look at Keerthy's look and dress in this, you will be stunned. Her fans' hearts are bound to break. Keerthy Suresh is mind-blowing in such a new avatar.

Keerthy Suresh is making her Bollywood entry with the film 'Bawaal'. Varun Dhawan is the hero in this. Nitesh Tiwari is directing. This movie, which is being made as an action thriller, is a remake of Vijay's Tamil film 'Theri'. However, it seems that changes are being made in Bollywood style. Keerthy Suresh is making her entry as a heroine in Bollywood through this movie. They say that if you go to Hindi, the heroines will raise the bar in terms of glamour. Now the same thing happened in the case of Keerthy Suresh.

Recently a song from this movie was released. The song 'Dil Se' is now rocking YouTube. Its clips are shaking social media. But not because the song is good, but because of Keerthy Suresh's looks. Anyone would be stunned to see how she looks in this. Keerthy looked no less than Bollywood glamour beauties. She has shone in a traditional look for so long. She earned a kind of respect for herself. But in this film, she has raised all the bars for glamour. She boldly revealed her glamorous side. Fans are sure to be hurt seeing Keerthy Suresh in yellow dresses. Netizens are reacting to her looks. Memers are going wild. Some are lamenting that if she goes to Bollywood, even Mahanati has to change, while others are expressing their grief that Mahanati has been spoiled. They are sharing her photos and videos and making them viral.

However, times are changing. For heroines to have a long run, to shine at the pan-India level, raising such glamour bars is common. Especially if you want to shine in Bollywood, you have to do this. Recent developments indicate that Keerthy Suresh has also broken her commitments. It appears that she made this attempt to prove herself as a commercial heroine. However, she will face criticism for this. If the result is good, these criticisms will go away, otherwise, severe trolling is inevitable. Earlier, Rashmika Mandanna also appeared somewhat traditional in Tollywood. After going to Bollywood, she became open in every way. Now it seems that Keerthy Suresh is following Rashmika. However, Rashmika was successful there. So it became common for her. It remains to be seen whether Keerthy Suresh will be successful. The movie 'Bawaal' is slated to release on July 28.

Keerthy Suresh is currently acting in 'Revolver Rita' and 'Kannivedi' in Tamil along with 'Bawaal'. It is noteworthy that this girl does not have films in Telugu. She last acted in 'Bhola Shankar'. However, she played Chiranjeevi's sister in this. Moreover, she previously played Rajinikanth's sister in Kollywood. This is affecting her career, which is evident from the offers she is getting and the films she is doing.

