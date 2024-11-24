Body of missing rabbi Zvi Kogan found in UAE; Israeli PM says he was murdered in 'antisemitic terror incident'

The body of Rabbi Zvi Kogan, a Chabad Israeli-Moldovan living in Abu Dhabi, has been discovered by Authorities in the United Arab Emirates.

The body of Rabbi Zvi Kogan, who had been missing in the United Arab Emirates since last Thursday, has been discovered, the Israeli government has confirmed, BBC reported.

Rabbi Kogan, a prominent envoy of the Orthodox Jewish organization Chabad, has gone missing under circumstances that triggered an urgent investigation by Israel's Mossad and UAE authorities. The Israeli prime minister's office released a strongly-worded statement, condemning the incident in no uncertain terms.

“The murder of Zvi Kogan is a criminal anti-Semitic terrorist incident. The State of Israel will act in all of its abilities to bring to justice the criminals responsible for his death,” the statement declared.

Israeli officials have remained in close contact with the family of Rabbi Kogan, who held dual Israeli-Moldovan citizenship, throughout the ordeal.

Also read: Justin Trudeau at Taylor Swift's Concert: Canadian PM dances with his family amid violence in Montreal

In the UAE, the Ministry of Interior confirmed it had been actively searching for the missing rabbi and investigating his disappearance. The case has drawn significant international attention, especially as it unfolds against the backdrop of the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.

The Abraham Accords, a historic agreement brokered by the US in 2020, formally established diplomatic ties between the UAE and Israel. Despite the enduring relationship, the tragedy has exposed vulnerabilities, with Israel’s travel advisory service warning its citizens to avoid non-essential travel to the UAE due to the risk of terrorist activity.

Chabad UAE has yet to comment on the incident, and further details about the circumstances of Rabbi Kogan’s death remain under investigation.

Also read: ICC issues arrest warrants for Israel PM Netanyahu, Yoav Gallant and Hamas leaders over Gaza war crimes

Latest Videos