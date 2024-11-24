Ranveer Singh-Aditya Dhar visit Golden Temple before starting next schedule of their movie

Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar, seeking blessings before starting the next schedule of their highly anticipated film with a star-studded cast.

Ranveer Singh-Aditya Dhar visit Golden Temple before starting next schedule of their movie NTI
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Nov 24, 2024, 12:26 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 24, 2024, 12:26 PM IST

Powerhouse actor Ranveer Singh and acclaimed filmmaker Aditya Dhar recently visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar, marking a significant moment before embarking on the next schedule of their highly anticipated film. The duo, known for their remarkable contributions to Indian cinema, chose to visit the revered holy site as a gesture of gratitude and to seek blessings for the success of their project.

Amritsar, a city known for its deep spiritual significance and rich heritage, has long been a place of solace and strength for millions. Both Ranveer and Aditya felt a strong connection to the city, making it an ideal destination before the commencement of their film's next phase. After completing an elaborate first schedule in Bangkok, the team is now ready to take on the second schedule in the holy city. The visit to the Golden Temple holds special meaning for the duo, reflecting their respect for the city's spiritual essence.

Ranveer Singh shared a photo from the visit, accompanied by a caption that read: "जाको राखे साइयाँ, मार सके न कोय ⚔"—a reminder of the faith and protection they feel as they move forward with their ambitious film project.

This collaboration between Aditya Dhar, known for his record-breaking debut URI: The Surgical Strike, and Ranveer Singh, one of the most versatile and charismatic actors of his generation, is poised to be a game-changer in Indian cinema. Following the success of Singh's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and Dhar’s directorial expertise, the film is expected to make waves at the box office.

Produced by Jyoti Deshpande from Jio Studios alongside Dhar and Lokesh Dhar from B62 Studios, this film also boasts a stellar cast, including Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, and Arjun Rampal. With such a powerhouse ensemble and Dhar’s exceptional storytelling, this project is undoubtedly one of the most awaited theatrical releases of recent years.

ALSO READ Kanguva OTT Release: When and where to watch Suriya, Bobby Deol's starring movie

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Bigg Boss 18: Hina Khan calls out Shilpa Shirodkar for her nomination gameplay [Watch] NTI

Bigg Boss 18: Hina Khan calls out Shilpa Shirodkar for her nomination gameplay [Watch]

What is premenstrual dysphoric disorder? Actor Neha Bhasin opens up on battling the syndrome ATG

What is premenstrual dysphoric disorder? Actor Neha Bhasin opens up on battling the syndrome

Who is Kanwal Aftab? Latest victim in Pakistani TikToker MMS leak series AJR

Who is Kanwal Aftab? Latest victim in Pakistani TikToker MMS leak series

Maharashtra Election 2024: Bigg Boss fame Ajaz Khan gets only 155 votes, NOTA performed better than actor gcw

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Bigg Boss fame Ajaz Khan gets only 155 votes, NOTA performed better than actor

Bigg Boss 18: Rajat Dalal hit Yamini Malhotra's chest during task? Here's what happened [WATCH] ATG

Bigg Boss 18: Rajat Dalal hit Yamini Malhotra's chest during task? Here's what happened [WATCH]

Recent Stories

Pakistani Influencer Mathira calls leaked sex video fake, claims AI manipulated the clips to target her NTI

Pakistani Influencer Mathira calls leaked s*x videos fake, claims AI manipulated the clips to target her

Caught on camera: Varanasi cop thrashed by mob after car hits auto, his family waited inside (WATCH) gcw

Caught on camera: Varanasi cop thrashed by mob after car hits auto, his family waited inside (WATCH)

Mahakumbh 2025: Dharm Dhwajas hoisted by prestigious Sanyasi Akharas at Prayagraj gcw

Mahakumbh 2025: Dharm Dhwajas hoisted by prestigious Sanyasi Akharas at Prayagraj

Retirement Planning: How to Earn 8 Crores with a 25k Salary

How to save Rs 8 crore even with a modest salary?

'History will never forgive him': Sanjay Raut blames ex-CJI Chandrachud for MVA's loss in Maharashtra (WATCH) shk

'History will never forgive him': Sanjay Raut blames ex-CJI Chandrachud for MVA's loss in Maharashtra (WATCH)

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon