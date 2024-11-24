Ranveer Singh-Aditya Dhar visit Golden Temple before starting next schedule of their movie

Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar, seeking blessings before starting the next schedule of their highly anticipated film with a star-studded cast.

Powerhouse actor Ranveer Singh and acclaimed filmmaker Aditya Dhar recently visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar, marking a significant moment before embarking on the next schedule of their highly anticipated film. The duo, known for their remarkable contributions to Indian cinema, chose to visit the revered holy site as a gesture of gratitude and to seek blessings for the success of their project.

Amritsar, a city known for its deep spiritual significance and rich heritage, has long been a place of solace and strength for millions. Both Ranveer and Aditya felt a strong connection to the city, making it an ideal destination before the commencement of their film's next phase. After completing an elaborate first schedule in Bangkok, the team is now ready to take on the second schedule in the holy city. The visit to the Golden Temple holds special meaning for the duo, reflecting their respect for the city's spiritual essence.

Ranveer Singh shared a photo from the visit, accompanied by a caption that read: "जाको राखे साइयाँ, मार सके न कोय ⚔"—a reminder of the faith and protection they feel as they move forward with their ambitious film project.

This collaboration between Aditya Dhar, known for his record-breaking debut URI: The Surgical Strike, and Ranveer Singh, one of the most versatile and charismatic actors of his generation, is poised to be a game-changer in Indian cinema. Following the success of Singh's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and Dhar’s directorial expertise, the film is expected to make waves at the box office.

Produced by Jyoti Deshpande from Jio Studios alongside Dhar and Lokesh Dhar from B62 Studios, this film also boasts a stellar cast, including Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, and Arjun Rampal. With such a powerhouse ensemble and Dhar’s exceptional storytelling, this project is undoubtedly one of the most awaited theatrical releases of recent years.

