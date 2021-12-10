Ahead of Rajnikanth's birthday, check out few rare facts of Thalaiva

Do you know the real name of Rajnikanth? Ahead of his birthday, let us make you know bout a few rare facts of the actor which will come to you as a surprise. Read below to know further.

It goes without saying that superstar Rajinikanth aka Thalaiva, has a global fanbase. From a kid to an old person, people from all walks of life and age groups know the actor. He was born on December 12, 1950, in a Maratha household back in Karnataka. The actor had started his career as a bus conductor that not many people know about. His larger-than-life portrayal and off-screen simple have made him love by fans globally. He is also worshipped by many fans.

The actor later had become one of the highest-paid stars in the entire film industry. Before entering the entertainment industry, he had worked as a coolie, carpenter and a bus conductor. The actor had made his on-screen presence with director K Balachander's Apoorva Raaganga in 1975. The film had the stellar cast of Kamal Haasan and Srividya in pivotal roles. The movie had hit the screens on 15th August 1975. Rajnikanth, who is also known as Thalaiva has been ruling the Tamil industry for decades and has completed his 45 successful years in the cinema industry on August 15, 2020.

The actor had also pursued a diploma in acting from Madras Film Institute and had also learnt the Tamil language. On the personal note, the actor is married to Latha Rangachari, who is 8-years-younger than him in age. Also read: Rajnikanth wins Dadasaheb Phalke: 7 best movies of the actor that makes him a superstar



The duo had met when Latha had come to interview him for her college magazine project. They had got married in 1981. Latha has a Chennai-based school named as The Ashram, and now the pair has two kids named Aishwarya and Soundarya. Aishwarya is married to Dhanush, who rose to fame because of his film Raanjhanaa. If you are the true fan of the actor you will know that his real name is Shivaji Rao Gaekwad. Also read: Here's why Rajnikanth's fans broke 108 coconuts