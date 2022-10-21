Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Prince Movie LEAKED: Sivakarthikeyan's film in on Filmyzilla, Tamilrockers, Movierulz and more

    First Published Oct 21, 2022, 12:00 PM IST

    Prince Full Movie in HD Leaked on Torrent Sites: Sivakarthikeyan's film became the latest on Victim of Piracy. Other the other hand, the film gets thumbs up from social media users.

    Anudeep KV directorial Prince released in cinema halls today (October 21). Since then, the South film has been trending on Twitter. Starring Sivakarthikeyan alongside newcomer Maria Ryaboshapka, the movie centres around the intercultural romance between the leads. 
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Having said that, as per early reviews, the rom-com seems to be an excellent watch. However, Prince leaked online within a few hours of its release in theatres. The film is now available for streaming on torrent sites. There's an HD print available of the show to watch online. 

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Many torrent sites, including Filmywap, Onlinemovie watches, 123Movies, 123Moviierulz, and Filmyzilla, have leaked the full HD version of Prince, and additional pirated HD versions of the series (300MB free download in 1080p, 720p, and HD online) are also accessible for viewers to watch. Also Read: PRINCE REVIEW: SIVAKARTHIKEYAN, ANUDEEP'S FILM IS A HIT OR FLOP? READ THIS BEFORE BUYING TICKETS

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    However, a movie has been leaked online and is available for free viewing. Well, a lot goes into producing a movie, thus these internet leaks of hit movies demand immediate attention. Since practically every movie is pirated, numerous severe measures are taken against these websites, however even though they are blocked, the source of the site's return after being stopped is unknown. Also Read: Black Adam Leaked: Dwayne Johnson's DC film is the latest victim of piracy

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Sivakarthikeyan, Maria Ryaboshapka, Sathyaraj, and Premgi Amaren are among the actors who appear in Prince. Anudeep KV directs the movie. The film's director of photography is Manoj Paramahamsa, while its editor is Praveen KL. The soundtrack for the film was written by Thaman S. Also Read: Sanjay Dutt launched Dhruva Sarja’s KD-The Devil teaser

    (Disclaimer: Asianet News does not promote or support piracy of any kind. Piracy is a criminal offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy of any form.)

