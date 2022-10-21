Prince Review: Sivakarthikeyan, Anudeep's film is a HIT or FLOP? Read THIS before buying tickets

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    First Published Oct 21, 2022, 11:26 AM IST

    Sivakarthikeyan began his career as a stand-up comic and became well-known for his clever one-liners. Today, he is a bankable celebrity in the Tamil cinema business with several blockbuster movies to his credit. You anticipate on-screen explosions when a performer like Sivakarthikeyen teams together with slapstick-loving Telugu director Anudeep.

    Anudeep's invented town is a humorous and carefree place in his universe. Everyone is innocent and simple-minded, and nothing is taken seriously. In summary, Anudeep provides us with just what we were hoping for.

    The plot of Prince centres on a teacher who develops feelings for a British colleague. The movie takes place in a made-up town close to the Cuddalore-Pondicherry region. This couple's romantic history comes up for debate, which sparks an intriguing narrative. The movie moves at a leisurely pace and exudes joy. Without making an effort, it succeeds in leaving a lasting impression and conveying some significance.

    Sivakarthikeyan, Maria Ryaboshapka, Sathyaraj, and Premgi Amaren are among the actors who appear in Prince. Anudeep KV directs the movie. The film's director of photography is Manoj Paramahamsa, while its editor is Praveen KL. The soundtrack for the film was written by Thaman S. 

    Well, some moviegoers have already seen the film and praised it and called it a perfect entertainer. Check out Prince's review by netizens below 

