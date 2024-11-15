Stree 2 to Fighter: Top 10 highest-grossing hindi films of 2024

Entertainment
Released in February 2024, Yami Gautam's Article 370 earned ₹110.57 crore at the box office. The movie's budget was ₹30 crore.
Released in July 2024, Vicky Kaushal and Tripti Dimri's Bad News collected ₹115.74 crore. The film's budget was ₹80 crore.
Released in June 2024, Sharvari Wagh and Aditya Varma's Munja earned ₹132.13 crore at the box office. The film's budget was ₹30 crore.
Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's Teri Baaton Mein... released in Feb. With a ₹75 crore budget, it earned ₹133.64 crore.
Released in March, Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon's The Crew, with a ₹75 crore budget, earned ₹157.08 crore.
Ajay Devgn and Jyotika's Shaitan, released in March with a ₹65 crore budget, grossed ₹211 crore.
Released in November, Ajay Devgn and Kareena Kapoor's Singham Again, with a ₹375 crore budget, has earned ₹336.35 crore so far.
Kartik Aaryan and Tripti Dimri's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, released in November with a ₹150 crore budget, has collected ₹343.73 crore so far.
Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's Fighter, released in January with a ₹250 crore budget, earned ₹344.46 crore.
Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor's Stree 2, released in August with a ₹120 crore budget, is 2024's top grosser at ₹874.58 crore.