Big salary increase! DA Hike of 12% brings great news for THESE govt employees

The festive season is over, and everyone is back to work. Amidst this, there's good news! The government has announced a 12% increase in Dearness Allowance (DA).

Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Nov 15, 2024, 12:56 PM IST

Great news for government employees. They are likely to receive a 12% DA hike. This announcement will increase salaries by up to 36,000! This has brought smiles to the faces of countless government employees.

The government increased the DA (Dearness Allowance) by 12% for these government employees. The announcement of the dearness allowance increase was made by the Center before the start of the festive season.

The government has increased the DA by 3% for central government employees who receive salaries under the 7th Pay Commission. Good news has also been given to the employees getting salary under the Fifth and Sixth Pay Commission.

Recently, a guideline has been issued by the Union Finance Ministry. It states that the Dearness Allowance (DA) of government employees who are getting salary under the Fifth Pay Commission is being increased by 12%.

As a result, they will now get DA at the rate of 455%. It has been informed that this new rate will be effective from July 1 of this year.

Similarly, the central government has also increased the DA of government employees getting salary under the Sixth Pay Commission. Till now they were getting dearness allowance at the rate of 239%.

But now the Center has decided to increase it. By increasing it by 7%, that figure has been made 246%. It has been announced that this increased DA will be effective from July 1.

Meanwhile, as soon as the announcement of increase in dearness allowance was made, the calculation of how much the salary of government employees increased has started.

It is being said that if the basic salary of a central government employee is Rs 43,000 and he gets DA at the rate of 239%, then the total amount is Rs 1,02,770.

The calculation says that according to 246% DA, the amount received by a central government employee will be Rs 1,05,780. That is, this time he will get about 3000 rupees more per month. Accordingly, he will get about 36,000 rupees more per year.

