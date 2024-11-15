Winter foods: What to eat for healthy heart vs. what to avoid

Certain foods should be avoided during winter to maintain a healthy heart. Let's explore these foods.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Nov 15, 2024, 12:48 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 15, 2024, 12:50 PM IST

Winter Heart Health Tips

While the cold weather is pleasant, it can disrupt health. It's best to avoid certain foods to prevent coughs, colds, and fevers. Drink herbal teas regularly during this time. Similarly, eat only warm and fresh food. Pay close attention to maintaining your health to keep your body warm.

Maintaining heart health is crucial during winter due to increased health risks. Avoiding certain foods is beneficial. This post discusses foods to avoid for a healthy heart in winter.
 

article_image2

Winter Heart Health Tips

Refined Flour Foods

Refined flour, often associated with maida, is tasty but unhealthy. Avoid maida-based foods like parotta and gobi manchurian in winter as they can harm heart health.

Artificial Sweeteners

Artificial sweeteners are dangerous for diabetics, increasing blood sugar levels. Avoid them in winter to prevent health issues.
 

article_image3

Winter Heart Health Tips

White Bread & Pasta

White bread and pasta are unhealthy for diabetics in winter due to their high carbohydrate content. Being processed foods, they are risky for type 1 and 2 diabetes.

Soda

Soda, high in artificial sweeteners, chemicals, and preservatives, can cause heart problems if consumed during winter.
 

article_image4

Winter Heart Health Tips

Meat and Processed Foods

Experts suggest avoiding red meat and processed foods in winter as they take longer to digest. Reduced physical activity during winter combined with these foods can lead to digestive issues and weight gain, affecting heart health.

