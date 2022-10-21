Sanjay Dutt launched Dhruva Sarja’s KD-The Devil teaser; actor talks about South Cinema and KGF

Dhruva Sarja’s KD- The Devil teaser out: Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt released Dhruva Sarja’s film teaser KD- The Devil. The actor also talks about his film KGF, south movies and more

The much-awaited Dhruva Sarja starring KD- The Devil is getting ready for a big theatrical release. Director Prem's ambitious project recently debuted its official title teaser on social media, garnering a positive response from viewers.

The Hindi title teaser for KD - The Devil, which stars Dhruva Sarja, was later released at a lavish ceremony hosted by the film's producers. At the occasion, Sanjay Dutt, a seasoned Bollywood performer who has a major part in KD - The Devil, debuted the film's Hindi title teaser.

Also Read: Black Adam review: Not Dwayne Johnson, DC fans cheering for THIS actor

Sanjay Dutt speaks on South Cinema and KGF

Speaking to the audience at the occasion, the senior actor, who gave a standout performance as Adheera in KGF Chapter 2, discussed the Yash-starring franchise and South cinema. "I see so much passion, so much love, so much energy, and so much bravery in movies that are produced in the South.

Also Read: Are Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra planning to live-in together before marriage?

Sanjay Dutt, who is obviously pleased with the Southern film business, remarked, "I think we have to learn that back in Mumbai - to not lose our origins. The actor said, "It was a great delight for me to work in KGF alongside Prashanth Neel, Hombale Film, and Yash. I am now anticipating working with Dhruva.

About KD – The Devil

Dhruva Sarja is playing the lead role in the Prem-directed family film. According to reports, KD - The Devil, which is set in Bangalore in the 1970s, is based on actual events. The much-anticipated movie, which will be released in Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, and Hindi, includes music by Arjun Janya.