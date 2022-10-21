Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sanjay Dutt launched Dhruva Sarja's KD-The Devil teaser; actor talks about South Cinema and KGF

    Dhruva Sarja’s KD- The Devil teaser out: Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt released Dhruva Sarja’s film teaser KD- The Devil. The actor also talks about his film KGF, south movies and more

    Sanjay Dutt launched Dhruva Sarja KD-The Devil tease actor talks about South Cinema and KGF RBA
    First Published Oct 21, 2022, 10:11 AM IST

    The much-awaited Dhruva Sarja starring KD- The Devil is getting ready for a big theatrical release. Director Prem's ambitious project recently debuted its official title teaser on social media, garnering a positive response from viewers.

    The Hindi title teaser for KD - The Devil, which stars Dhruva Sarja, was later released at a lavish ceremony hosted by the film's producers. At the occasion, Sanjay Dutt, a seasoned Bollywood performer who has a major part in KD - The Devil, debuted the film's Hindi title teaser.

    Sanjay Dutt speaks on South Cinema and KGF
    Speaking to the audience at the occasion, the senior actor, who gave a standout performance as Adheera in KGF Chapter 2, discussed the Yash-starring franchise and South cinema. "I see so much passion, so much love, so much energy, and so much bravery in movies that are produced in the South.

    Sanjay Dutt, who is obviously pleased with the Southern film business, remarked, "I think we have to learn that back in Mumbai - to not lose our origins. The actor said, "It was a great delight for me to work in KGF alongside Prashanth Neel, Hombale Film, and Yash. I am now anticipating working with Dhruva.

    About KD – The Devil
    Dhruva Sarja is playing the lead role in the Prem-directed family film. According to reports, KD - The Devil, which is set in Bangalore in the 1970s, is based on actual events. The much-anticipated movie, which will be released in Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, and Hindi, includes music by Arjun Janya.

