    Black Adam Leaked: Dwayne Johnson's DC film is the latest victim of piracy; movie on TamilRockers, Filmyzilla

    First Published Oct 21, 2022, 8:50 AM IST

    Black Adam in India: Dwayne Johnson's film, which premiered on October 20, has got many positive reviews from audiences and critics. However, the movie has been leaked or surfaced online for free watch.

    Image: Official film poster

    The film from the DC Extended Universe, has elicited conflicting opinions from viewers. Reviews of Black Adam, starring Dwayne Johnson, are all over Twitter and other social media pages. While many people have regarded "The Rock" as a superhero with his brand of justice, others have deemed the movie pretty uninteresting and perhaps the worst superhero movie.
     

    Image: Official film poster

    The latest action-packed film, Black Adam, will release in the United States of America on Friday, October 20. However, in some parts of the world, including India.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The movie has opened to mixed reviews from critics. However, Black Adam leaked onto torrent sites for free download after release and is available from streaming on them. Torrent sites like TamilRockers, Filmyzilla, Telegram, Movierulz etc, allow people to download the film in HD quality, which we, as movie lovers, never appreciate. Also Read: Henry Cavill returns as ‘Superman’ in the sequel to ‘Man of Steel’

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Movies that have been pirated or made available online for free viewing is terrible practices, and many films fall victim to this nonsense. Many rigorous measures and limits were previously applied to these websites, however, even after being blocked, the websites recovered and increased the availability of illegal downloads and piracy. Hard measures must be taken to halt this. The cyber cell must act decisively in this area.

    Meanwhile, if you are one of those willing to watch the film over the Diwali long weekend since it is released in a theatre near you.

    Also Read: Black Adam review: Not Dwayne Johnson, DC fans cheering for THIS actor

