Oops Moment Alert: Mili star Janhvi Kapoor's blue SEXY gown with thigh-high slit making news

When photographers clicked Janhvi Kapoor in Mumbai, she wore a striking cut-out dress with a thigh-high split that looked a bit see-through. The actress had a "oops moment" when posing for the paparazzi due to her skintight outfit.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

In the lovely skintight gown she paired with a stylish pair of golden shoes, Janhvi showed off her seductive curves. The actress had a huge "oops moment" when posing for the paparazzi since her gown was skintight, and a video of it has gone viral on social media, dividing opinion on the platform. While Janhvi's followers are thrilled by her daring style, some are unhappy. (VIDEO)



The daughter of director Boney Kapoor and the late actress Sridevi, Janhvi Kapoor, created quite an impression with her outstanding performance in her most recent OTT film, Good Luck Jerry.

Janhvi received accolades from critics and movie enthusiasts for accurately portraying her on-screen persona. The Dhadak actress is currently preparing to shock the audience with her upcoming drama, "Mili."

Speaking about Mili, which marks her theatrical release after Roohi, Janhvi recently told Indian Express, “It feels new because I haven’t faced it in a while. When Roohi released, we were operating at a 50 per cent occupancy, so by those margins we’ve got these numbers that many film with 100 percent occupancy, right now, aren’t able to do. So, whatever it is, it is great. It is a new feeling, haven’t slept very well in very long, but fingers crossed.” Also Read: Mili Review: Will Janhvi Kapoor be able to win hearts with her survival-thriller? Read this NOW

