Mili Review: Will Janhvi Kapoor be able to win hearts with her survival-thriller? Read this NOW

Mili Movie Review: Mili, starring Janhvi Kapoor and Sunny Kaushal and based on the Malayalam hit Helen (2019). Read this before buying tickets for Janhvi Kapoor's film and produced by her father Boney Kapoor.

The survival thriller Mili, starring Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role, is scheduled for release Today (November 4). Fans won't be accustomed to seeing Janhvi in this type of movie, so all eyes will be on the actress to deliver in this suspenseful thriller where the stakes are rising by the minute.



The movie has been actively being promoted, with Janhvi taking the initiative and talking about her imminent theatrical release. Mili will have high expectations after thrilling the audience in the OTT release Good Luck Jerry, which debuted earlier this year, even as the pressure of the box office is on the producers and the performers. (MOVIE REVIEW)

Mili: What happens in the movie?

Mili, a 2019 Malayalam version of the director's original film Helen, centres on Janhvi who is trapped in a freezer and must battle to survive as the temperature decreases every hour. Boney Kapoor, the father of Janhvi Kapoor, and Mathukutty Xavier are the producers and director of Mili. Manoj Pahwa, Sunny Kaushal, and Janhvi all appear in the movie. Janhvi said she spent 20 days of the film's production filming inside a freezer at minus 15 degrees.

First impressions of the movie: How excellent is it?

The film has been screened abroad for the censor board and Umair Sandhu shared his first Mili review on Tuesday on social media. He applauded the work of main actress Janhvi, on whose shoulders the movie is supported.

If the movie is good, Janhvi will have shown that she can carry a movie on her own, which is a good indication for the filmmakers and her fans. Umair described Mili as a "chilling thriller." Janhvi Kapoor is in fantastic shape. Umair wrote about Mili, "Wow ! What a Chilling Thriller #Mili !!! Loved it ! #JanhviKapoor is in Terrific form (sic)."

