Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mili Review: Will Janhvi Kapoor be able to win hearts with her survival-thriller? Read this NOW

    First Published Nov 4, 2022, 8:00 AM IST

    Mili Movie Review: Mili, starring Janhvi Kapoor and Sunny Kaushal and based on the Malayalam hit Helen (2019). Read this before buying tickets for Janhvi Kapoor's film and produced by her father Boney Kapoor. 

    Photo Courtesy: Poster

    The survival thriller Mili, starring Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role, is scheduled for release Today (November 4). Fans won't be accustomed to seeing Janhvi in this type of movie, so all eyes will be on the actress to deliver in this suspenseful thriller where the stakes are rising by the minute. 
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The movie has been actively being promoted, with Janhvi taking the initiative and talking about her imminent theatrical release. Mili will have high expectations after thrilling the audience in the OTT release Good Luck Jerry, which debuted earlier this year, even as the pressure of the box office is on the producers and the performers. (MOVIE REVIEW

    Photo Courtesy: Poster

    Mili: What happens in the movie?
    Mili, a 2019 Malayalam version of the director's original film Helen, centres on Janhvi who is trapped in a freezer and must battle to survive as the temperature decreases every hour. Boney Kapoor, the father of Janhvi Kapoor, and Mathukutty Xavier are the producers and director of Mili. Manoj Pahwa, Sunny Kaushal, and Janhvi all appear in the movie. Janhvi said she spent 20 days of the film's production filming inside a freezer at minus 15 degrees.

    Photo Courtesy: Poster

    First impressions of the movie: How excellent is it?
    The film has been screened abroad for the censor board and Umair Sandhu shared his first Mili review on Tuesday on social media. He applauded the work of main actress Janhvi, on whose shoulders the movie is supported. 

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    If the movie is good, Janhvi will have shown that she can carry a movie on her own, which is a good indication for the filmmakers and her fans. Umair described Mili as a "chilling thriller." Janhvi Kapoor is in fantastic shape. Umair wrote about Mili, "Wow ! What a Chilling Thriller #Mili !!! Loved it ! #JanhviKapoor is in Terrific form (sic)." Also Read: SEXY Bhojpuri star Neha Malik flaunts cleavage, hot body in new BIKINI pics

    Photo Courtesy: Poster

    Not just that, a special movie screening was held in Mumbai where many noteworthy influencers were present. The initial reviews suggest that the movie is worth a watch, and the leading lady, Jahnvi’s performance, is a notch above. Also Read: Salman Khan defamation case against neighbour to be re-heard as Bombay HC judge retires

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Salman Khan defamation case against neighbour to be re-heard as Bombay HC judge retires drb

    Salman Khan defamation case against neighbour to be re-heard as Bombay HC judge retires

    Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani wedding: Not Mumbai, couple to get married HERE drb

    Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani wedding: Not Mumbai, couple to get married HERE

    The Kerala Story: Adah Sharma turns ISIS terrorist, narrates the heart-breaking story of women trafficking RBA

    The Kerala Story: Adah Sharma turns ISIS terrorist, narrates the heart-breaking story of women trafficking

    I am Jacqueline Fernandez's big fan', says French DJ Snake RBA

    'I am Jacqueline Fernandez's big fan', says French DJ Snake

    Lollapalooza 2023: Imagine Dragons to Jackson Wang, Japanese Breakfast, check out the artist lineup drb

    Lollapalooza 2023: Imagine Dragons to Jackson Wang, Japanese Breakfast, check out the artist lineup

    Recent Stories

    football ISL 2022-23: East Bengal, Chennaiyin FC aim at returning to winning ways after inconsistent start snt

    ISL 2022-23: East Bengal, Chennaiyin FC aim at returning to winning ways after inconsistent start

    Does coconut water help in weight loss? Read sur

    Does coconut water help in weight loss? Read

    Tulsi Vivah 2022: Check date, puja muhurat and significance of this day - adt

    Tulsi Vivah 2022: Check date, puja muhurat and significance of this day

    Daily Horoscope for November 4 2022 aries gemini virgo scorpio gcw

    Daily Horoscope for November 4, 2022: Health of Aries, Gemini may be affected; be careful Virgo

    Numerology Prediction for November 4 2022 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for November 4, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Recent Videos

    Watch: Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan injured in 'assassination attempt'; video viral AJR

    Watch: Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan injured in 'assassination attempt'; video viral

    Video Icon
    Viral Video: Mamata Banerjee plays Sendai Melam in Chennai

    Viral Video: Mamata Banerjee plays Sendai Melam in Chennai

    Video Icon
    Himachal Pradesh election 2022 106 year old Shyam Saran Negi from Kinnaur exercises his right to franchise gcw

    106-year-old Shyam Saran Negi from Kinnaur exercises his right to franchise for 34th time

    Video Icon
    Puneeth Rajkumar posthumously awarded Karnataka Ratna by Rajini, Jr NTR; Ashwini Rajkumar accepted the honour RBA

    Puneeth Rajkumar posthumously awarded Karnataka Ratna by Rajini, Jr NTR; Ashwini Rajkumar accepted the honour

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs BAN, India vs Bangladesh: We have supported KL Rahul for last one year - Rahul Dravid-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs BAN: 'We have supported Rahul for last one year' - Dravid

    Video Icon