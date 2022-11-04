Mili LEAKED: Janhvi Kapoor's latest movie out on Telegram, Tamilrockers and other Torrent sites
Mili Full Movie in HD Leaked: Sadly, Janhvi Kapoor's latest movie has become the latest victim of piracy, as it the entire movie, which is said to be a survival thriller, is now online for free viewing and download.
Bollywood movie Mili, directed by Mathukutty Xavier, was just premiered in theatres (November 4). The movie has since become a sensation on Twitter. Mili, starring Janhvi Kapoor, Sunny Kaushal, and Manoj Pahwa, is now getting excellent/positive reviews from fans and critics.
A girl named Mili (played by Janhvi Kapoor) becomes confined inside a freezer of a food outlet where she works, thus she must figure out a means to survive. The movie is a survival thriller produced by Boney Kapoor.
Fans won't be accustomed to seeing Janhvi in this type of movie, so all eyes will be on the actress to deliver in this suspenseful thriller where the stakes are rising by the minute. The film has been actively promoted, with Janhvi taking the initiative and talking about her imminent theatrical release. Mili will have high expectations after thrilling the audience in the OTT release Good Luck Jerry, which debuted earlier this year, even as the pressure of the box office is on the producers and the performers.
However, sadly Janhvi's Mili has become the latest victim of piracy, as it has been leaked online for free watch and download. Mili full movie is leaked in HD on several torrent sites like Filmywap, Onlinemoviewatches, 123movies, 123movierulz, Filmyzilla, and other pirated sites.
About Mili:
Mili, a 2019 Malayalam version of the director's original film Helen, centres on Janhvi who is trapped in a freezer and must battle to survive as the temperature decreases every hour. Manoj Pahwa, Sunny Kaushal, and Janhvi all appear in the movie. Janhvi said she spent 20 days of the film's production filming inside a freezer at minus 15 degrees.
(Disclaimer: Asianet News does not promote or support piracy of any kind. Piracy is a criminal offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy of any form.)