Nassar birthday special: 7 lesser-known facts about Baahubali’s Bijjaladeva

On his 63rd birthday, let’s have a look at Nassar and some lesser-known facts about him.

Image: Still from the movie

Renowned actor Nassar is celebrating his 64th birthday on Friday, March 5. Nassar, a senior actor, knows his art well and also masters it. Over the decades, he has performed a variety of roles in numerous films and has left his mark on the silver screen. Whether it is about playing a wicked king from ancient times or a next-door neighbour, Nassar has proved that he can essay any role that is thrown at him. On his birthday today, here are some lesser-known facts about the actor who came from a humble background only to make it big in the entertainment world.

Image: Still from the movie

A humble beginning: Not many would know that before he became an actor, Nassar worked as a waiter in a hotel. He did a few odd jobs to make himself financially secure and when he was successful in doing it, that is when he made the switch to the acting industry where his passion truly lay.

Image: Still from the movie

His father wanted him to become an actor: More than himself, it was Nassar’s father Mehboob Basha who wanted him to become an actor. When Nassar told him about his will to become an actor, not did just his father support him for it, but it eventually became his father’s dream as well.

Image: Still from the movie

Debuted as a secondary supporting cast: It was with K Balahchander’s Kalyana Agathigal that Nassar made his debut in the film industry as a secondary supporting character. Two years later, he got the opportunity to play villainous characters in SP Muthuraman’s Velaikaran and Vanna Kanavugal. The rest is history!

Image: Still from the movie

He was criticised for his nose: There used to be a time when Nassar was picked on for his ‘oddly shaped nose’ and ‘big forehead’. However, he never paid any heed to it and eventually climbed up the ladder of success with his sheer talent and determination. ALSO READ: Why is Prabhas still single? He was supposed to get married after Baahubali, then what happened?

Image: Still from the movie

His friendship with Kamal Haasan: The two superstars share a great friendship. Kamal Haasan and Nassar have worked in various films together. In fact, once when Nassar's son had met with an accident during the filming of Uttama Villain, Kamal Haasan had got the shooting stopped.

Image: Still from the movie

The multi-faceted star: An actor, a director, producer, lyricist and a writer – Nassar dons various hats. But what many may not know is that apart from these, he is also a singer. He has sung various songs including Aridhaaarathai Poosikolla Aasai in Kamal Haasan’s Avadharam.

Image: Still from the movie