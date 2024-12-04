Did You Know? Amitabh Bachchan Charged Just Re 1 for Mohabbatein!

Entertainment
In 1999, Amitabh Bachchan's company ABCL went into losses, leading to his bankruptcy. His films were also not performing well.
Despite facing bankruptcy, Amitabh Bachchan remembered Yash Chopra's past kindness and agreed to do a film for just 1 rupee.
Filmmaker Nikhil Advani, in an interview with Mirchi, discussed the relationship between Amitabh Bachchan and Yash Chopra, mentioning two of their films.
According to Nikhil, during 'Silsila', Yash Chopra asked Amitabh about his fee. He replied, 'I need to buy a house, so I need a good amount this time.'
Nikhil added, "During 'Mohabbatein', when Yash Ji asked about his fee, Big B said, 'You gave me what I asked for then. Now I'll do the movie for Re. 1.' He actually did."
'Mohabbatein', released in 2000, was a blockbuster. It earned a net of Rs 41.88 crore in India and a worldwide gross of Rs 76.91 crore.
