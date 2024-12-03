'Kantara' actor Rishab Shetty to play Chhatrapati Shivaji in Sandeep Singh directorial

Rishab Shetty is set to star in The Pride Of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, a grand period film directed by Sandeep Singh

Kantara actor Rishab Shetty to play Chhatrapati Shivaji in Sandeep Singh directorial ATG
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Dec 3, 2024, 5:06 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 3, 2024, 5:06 PM IST

National Award-winning actor Rishab Shetty is set to star in the upcoming period film The Pride Of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, directed by Sandeep Singh. The movie, which aims to be one of the most significant narratives in Indian history, is based on the life of the legendary Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

On Tuesday, Sandeep Singh unveiled the first poster of the film on Instagram, accompanied by a heartfelt note. Describing the film as a tribute to India’s greatest warrior king, he expressed his excitement for what he called a "battle cry to honor a warrior who fought against all odds, challenged the mighty Mughal empire, and forged an unforgettable legacy." The director also highlighted that the film would be a magnum opus action drama with a global release set for January 21, 2027.

Rishab Shetty, who gained fame for Kantara, revealed that he was instantly captivated by the director’s vision for the project. He shared that as soon as he heard the concept, he agreed to take on the role, emphasizing the immense honor of portraying Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Shetty described the warrior king as a national hero whose legacy transcends history, and he expressed pride in being part of a story that showcases such greatness.

The film is being designed on a massive scale, promising groundbreaking visuals, stunning VFX, and a compelling musical score. It is supported by a team of renowned global technicians, ensuring a cinematic experience unlike any other.

Sandeep Singh explained that Rishab Shetty was his first choice for the role, believing that the actor perfectly embodies the strength and spirit of Shivaji Maharaj. Singh mentioned that this project had been a long-cherished dream and described it as a privilege to bring the story to life. He also assured that the film would feature grand visuals and unprecedented action choreography, aiming to position Indian cinema on a global platform.

Rishab Shetty, known for his exceptional work in Kantara and with a promising slate that includes Kantara: Chapter 1 and Jai Hanuman, is expected to redefine cinematic storytelling once again with this ambitious project. The Pride Of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is scheduled to release in cinemas worldwide on January 21, 2027.

