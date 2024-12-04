Serving the nation: How to join Indian Navy, salary, benefits & more

India News
Want to join the Indian Navy? Learn about salary, career opportunities, and the joining process.
To join the Indian Navy, you can apply through NDA, CDS, or Indian Navy exams.
12th pass candidates can join the Navy through NDA, while graduates can join through CDS or other entry schemes.
Navy is "Naval Arm of Indian Defence," a key part of the Indian Armed Forces, responsible for maritime security.
Indian Navy salary varies based on rank and experience. Starting officer salaries range from Rs 56,000 to Rs 2,50,000 per month.
Indian Navy officers and sailors receive allowances and medical benefits in addition to their salary. Sailor salaries range from Rs 21,000 to Rs 69,000 per month.
The Indian Navy protects the nation's maritime borders, economic activities, trade routes, and marine resources. It also participates in international missions.
The Indian Army provides land-based defense, while the Indian Navy protects the nation at sea.
Both the Indian Navy and Indian Army excel in their roles and are equally crucial for national security.
