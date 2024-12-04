India News

Serving the nation: How to join Indian Navy, salary, benefits & more

Want to join the Indian Navy? Learn about salary, career opportunities, and the joining process. 

How to Join the Indian Navy?

To join the Indian Navy, you can apply through NDA, CDS, or Indian Navy exams.

Eligibility

12th pass candidates can join the Navy through NDA, while graduates can join through CDS or other entry schemes.

Indian Navy?

Navy is "Naval Arm of Indian Defence," a key part of the Indian Armed Forces, responsible for maritime security.

Indian Navy salary structure

Indian Navy salary varies based on rank and experience. Starting officer salaries range from Rs 56,000 to Rs 2,50,000 per month.

Allowances and medical benefits

Indian Navy officers and sailors receive allowances and medical benefits in addition to their salary. Sailor salaries range from Rs 21,000 to Rs 69,000 per month.

Importance of the Indian Navy

The Indian Navy protects the nation's maritime borders, economic activities, trade routes, and marine resources. It also participates in international missions.

Indian Navy and Army?

The Indian Army provides land-based defense, while the Indian Navy protects the nation at sea.

National security

Both the Indian Navy and Indian Army excel in their roles and are equally crucial for national security.

