All We Imagine as Light bags NYFCC, Gotham Award increasing chances for Oscar nomination; Hansal Mehta reacts

Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine as Light has achieved international acclaim, winning Best International Film at NYFCC and the Gotham Awards 2024. With its poignant storytelling and rich themes, the Indo-French co-production has brought global recognition to Indian cinema, sparking Oscars buzz

Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine as Light has been making waves globally, recently winning the Best International Film award at the New York Film Critics Circle (NYFCC). This achievement came shortly after it bagged the Best International Feature trophy at the Gotham Awards 2024.

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta expressed his pride on social media, calling the film a potential contender for the Oscars. While All We Imagine as Light was not selected as India’s official Oscars entry, its Gotham Awards win has fueled discussions about its potential nomination, as several Gotham winners have historically made it to the Oscars.

The NYFCC panel, comprising notable critics such as Indiewire's David Ehrlich and Kate Erbland, New York Magazine’s Alison Wilmore and Bilge Ebiri, The Atlantic’s David Sims, and Time’s Stephanie Zacharek, recognized the film for its artistic brilliance.

The film has brought global acclaim to Indian cinema, creating significant anticipation for its domestic release. Following a successful global festival run, it premiered in Indian theatres on November 22, earning praise from critics and audiences alike.

Starring Kani Kusruti, Chhaya Kadam, and Divya Prabha, All We Imagine as Light delves into the lives of three women working at a Mumbai hospital. The narrative highlights their struggles with loneliness and their resilience amidst the chaos of city life, with a focus on themes of friendship and emotional connections.

ALSO READ: Sobhita Dhulipala-Naga Chaitanya wedding: This would be couple's FIRST post-wedding ritual

The plot features Prabha’s character receiving an unexpected gift from her estranged husband, while Anu, her young roommate, navigates the complexities of her relationship with her boyfriend. The film made history as the first Indian feature since 1994 to compete in the main competition at the Cannes Film Festival, where it premiered at the 77th edition and won the prestigious Grand Prix award. An Indo-French co-production, All We Imagine as Light is the collaborative effort of petit chaos from France and India’s Chalk & Cheese and Another Birth. Its success underscores the growing global recognition of Indian cinema.

Latest Videos