All We Imagine as Light bags NYFCC, Gotham Award increasing chances for Oscar nomination; Hansal Mehta reacts

Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine as Light has achieved international acclaim, winning Best International Film at NYFCC and the Gotham Awards 2024. With its poignant storytelling and rich themes, the Indo-French co-production has brought global recognition to Indian cinema, sparking Oscars buzz

All We Imagine as Light bags NYFCC, Gotham Award increasing chances for Oscar nomination; Hansal Mehta reacts ATG
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Dec 4, 2024, 3:09 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 4, 2024, 3:09 PM IST

Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine as Light has been making waves globally, recently winning the Best International Film award at the New York Film Critics Circle (NYFCC). This achievement came shortly after it bagged the Best International Feature trophy at the Gotham Awards 2024.

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta expressed his pride on social media, calling the film a potential contender for the Oscars. While All We Imagine as Light was not selected as India’s official Oscars entry, its Gotham Awards win has fueled discussions about its potential nomination, as several Gotham winners have historically made it to the Oscars.

The NYFCC panel, comprising notable critics such as Indiewire's David Ehrlich and Kate Erbland, New York Magazine’s Alison Wilmore and Bilge Ebiri, The Atlantic’s David Sims, and Time’s Stephanie Zacharek, recognized the film for its artistic brilliance.

The film has brought global acclaim to Indian cinema, creating significant anticipation for its domestic release. Following a successful global festival run, it premiered in Indian theatres on November 22, earning praise from critics and audiences alike.

Starring Kani Kusruti, Chhaya Kadam, and Divya Prabha, All We Imagine as Light delves into the lives of three women working at a Mumbai hospital. The narrative highlights their struggles with loneliness and their resilience amidst the chaos of city life, with a focus on themes of friendship and emotional connections.

ALSO READ: Sobhita Dhulipala-Naga Chaitanya wedding: This would be couple's FIRST post-wedding ritual

The plot features Prabha’s character receiving an unexpected gift from her estranged husband, while Anu, her young roommate, navigates the complexities of her relationship with her boyfriend. The film made history as the first Indian feature since 1994 to compete in the main competition at the Cannes Film Festival, where it premiered at the 77th edition and won the prestigious Grand Prix award. An Indo-French co-production, All We Imagine as Light is the collaborative effort of petit chaos from France and India’s Chalk & Cheese and Another Birth. Its success underscores the growing global recognition of Indian cinema.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Bigg Boss 18: Shilpa Shirodkar breaks down, reveals fight with sister Namrata to Anurag Kashyap [WATCH] NTI

Bigg Boss 18: Shilpa Shirodkar breaks down, reveals fight with sister Namrata to Anurag Kashyap [WATCH]

Sobhita Dhulipala-Naga Chaitanya wedding: This would be couples FIRST post-wedding ritual ATG

Sobhita Dhulipala-Naga Chaitanya wedding: This would be couple's FIRST post-wedding ritual

Kerala pre-sale bookings 2024: Mohanlal's Malaikottai Vaaliban leads; Vijay's The GOAT takes second place anr

Kerala pre-sale bookings 2024: Mohanlal's Malaikottai Vaaliban leads; Vijay's The GOAT takes second place

Kantara actor Rishab Shetty to play Chhatrapati Shivaji in Sandeep Singh directorial ATG

'Kantara' actor Rishab Shetty to play Chhatrapati Shivaji in Sandeep Singh directorial

TV actress Shraddha Arya becomes mother to twin babies; welcomes boy and girl with husband Rahul Nagal ATG

TV actress Shraddha Arya becomes mother to twin babies; welcomes boy and girl with husband Rahul Nagal |WATCH

Recent Stories

Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala wedding: When Astrologer Venu Swamy got trolled for saying their marriage may not last beyond 2027 RBA

Naga-Sobhita wedding-When Astrologer Venu Swamy got trolled for saying their marriage may not last beyond 2027

Madhuri Dixit to Fardeen Khan: 8 stars that made comeback this year ATG

Madhuri Dixit to Fardeen Khan: 8 stars that made comeback this year

Maharashtra Govt declares December 6 as holiday to commemorate Dr Ambedkar's death anniversary snt

Maharashtra Govt declares December 6 as holiday to commemorate Dr Ambedkar's death anniversary

Akhil Akkineni-Zainab Ravdjee Wedding Date Rumors: Nagarjuna finally responds; Here's what he said NTI

Akhil Akkineni-Zainab Ravdjee Wedding Date Rumors: Nagarjuna finally responds; Here's what he said

New Honda Amaze launched! Price starts from Rs 7.99 lakh; Check what's new and upgraded gcw

New Honda Amaze launched! Price starts from Rs 7.99 lakh; Check what's new and upgraded

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon