Tamil Nadu Rain ALERT: December to see further rain; Chennai weather latest update

Tamilnadu Weather Update: After heavy rainfall across Tamil Nadu due to the Northeast Monsoon, a private weather agency has predicted the possibility of a low-pressure area forming between December 10th and 15th

article_image1
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Dec 4, 2024, 4:36 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 4, 2024, 4:36 PM IST

Northeast Monsoon Rains

This year's early Northeast Monsoon brought heavy rainfall to districts like Chennai, Madurai, and Ramanathapuram. Cyclone Phethai, bypassing Chennai, caused record-breaking rainfall and hardship in Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Krishnagiri, Tiruvannamalai, and Puducherry. Agricultural lands were submerged, causing distress to farmers

article_image2

Tamil Nadu Heavy Rain

A low-pressure area is likely to form between December 10th and 15th. Whether it will intensify into a depression remains to be seen, according to a private weather agency. The meteorological department has also issued a rainfall forecast for the next week

article_image3

Tamil Nadu Rain Forecast

The meteorological department's bulletin states: Due to variations in easterly winds, light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is expected in a few places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal today and tomorrow. Similar rainfall is anticipated from December 6th to 10th

article_image4

Chennai Rain Forecast

Chennai and its suburbs can expect partly cloudy skies for the next 48 hours. Light fog is possible in some areas early in the morning. Maximum temperatures will be around 32-33°C, and minimum temperatures around 26-27°C

article_image5

Arabian Sea Weather

Arabian Sea:

Today, squally winds reaching 35-45 kmph, gusting to 55 kmph, are likely over Lakshadweep and adjoining southeast and central-east Arabian Sea

article_image6

Tamil Nadu Rain News

Tomorrow, similar winds are expected over north southeast Arabian Sea, Lakshadweep, and adjoining central-east and southwest Arabian Sea. On the 6th, squally winds are likely over north south Arabian Sea

