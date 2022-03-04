Why is Prabhas still single? He was supposed to get married after Baahubali, then what happened?

Radhe Shyam star Prabhas recently revealed why he's still single and unlucky in love in real life. Also, Prabhas was supposed to get married after completing 'Baahubali 2' but couldn't.

Prabhas is currently promoting his upcoming film Radhe Shyam, where he plays the role of an astrologer, palm reader and lover boy. The movie also features Pooja Hegde, Bhagyashree, Sathyaraj, Jagapathi Babu, Sachin Khedekar, Murali Sharma, Priyadarshi and Jayaram in pivotal supporting roles.



The film will be released in multiple languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Radhe Shyam is set in Europe in the 1970s. It was filmed in Georgia, Italy, and Hyderabad.



A few days back, a media person asked him about his love life when he returned to Prabhas during his promotion campaign/event held in PVR Icon mall in Andheri, Mumbai.

Media asked him some questions keeping his character in the film in mind as he plays an astrologer and palm reader in Radhe Shyma whose prophecies seldom go wrong. One asked the actor whether his palm was ever read or a prediction ever made about his love life?



To which Prabhas replied that he's been unlucky in love as many predictions were made about his romantic life, which turned out to be wrong. "My prediction on love went wrong, and that is the reason I haven't got married. During Baahubali, I told my mother to let me complete the film, then I'll consider about it," Prabhas told to media.