CM Yogi to oversee Mahakumbh 2025 preparations in Prayagraj, inaugurate key infrastructure

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will visit Prayagraj on January 13 to review infrastructure projects for Mahakumbh 2025, including the Central Hospital, Khoya-Paya Center, and Ganga Bridge. He will also inspect developments and address police personnel ahead of PM Modi's visit on December 13.

Author
Team Asianet Newsable
First Published Dec 4, 2024, 4:41 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 4, 2024, 4:41 PM IST

Prayagraj, December 4: As Prayagraj prepares for Mahakumbh 2025, the world’s largest religious gathering, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is set to oversee and review the progress of major infrastructure projects. With more than 40 crore devotees expected to attend, CM Yogi will visit Prayagraj from January 13 to inspect critical developments.

The Mahakumbh will begin with the Paush Purnima Snan on January 13. Under the guidance of CM Yogi, the Mela Authority and various state departments have been working to complete multiple construction projects in time for the event. These include the newly built Central Hospital and Khoya-Paya Center in the Mela area, which the CM is likely to inaugurate. He will also review the ongoing construction of the 6-lane Ganga Bridge, Alopibagh Flyover, and Ganga River Front Road.

Yogi govt to enrich Mahakumbh 2025 with star-studded cultural extravaganza

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit on December 13, CM Yogi will visit Prayagraj to inspect developments in Mela city, including the Public Accommodation Center in Sector-1. He will also address the police personnel at the Police Line Parade Ground, boosting their morale for the event. The CM is expected to visit Shivalaya Park, developed by the Municipal Corporation, as well as inspect several other key infrastructure projects, including the Arail Bandha Road, Triveni Pushp, and the Faecal Sludge Treatment Plant.

The preparations for Mahakumbh 2025 are being carried out with dedication and commitment from all concerned departments to ensure that the event is a grand and smooth experience for the millions of devotees attending.

