  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bahubali: Before The Beginning: Netflix shelves the Rs 150 crore film

    The ambitious Netflix series has been shelved while the invested money is reportedly being considered as a bad debt.

    Bahubali Before The Beginning: Netflix shelves the Rs 150 crore film drb
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Jan 24, 2022, 6:52 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Looking at the success of ‘Baahubali: The Beginning’ and ‘Baahubali: The Conclusion’, the makers of the movie were to come up with a prequel – ‘Baahubali: Before the Beginning’. Film’s director SS Rajamouli had announced the prequel in association with Netflix. However, as per the latest reports, the film has now been shelved by Netflix.

    ‘Baahubali: Before the Beginning’ was going to show the rise of Shivgami, the mother of Baahubali. For this, the makers are had reportedly cast Mrunal Thakur to play the lead. Instead of a film, the prequel was to be released as a series, directed by Deva Katta. Actors Rahul Bose and Atul Kulkarni were also reportedly cast for playing pivotal roles in the series.

    The series had begun its shooting also. As per reports, it was being shot in Hyderabad with an approximate budget of over Rs 100 crore. It was also shot for over a period of six months, and some more money was reportedly put in for the post-production.

    ASLO READ: Ram Charan, Jr NTR’s ‘RRR’ lands in legal soup; here’s what happened

    However, later reports have claimed that the Deva Katta series has now been shelved. The makers are considering reworking the project with a fresh cast and a new director. A media report, quoting a source, said that not just the film’s cast but the makers are on the lookout for a new director as well.

    Previously, Deva Katta was replaced by Kunal Deshmukh and Ribhu Dasgupta; work on the film had begun in July 2021. But, it again hit a roadblock by the end of the year. This is so because there could not be a proper sync between the pre-production work and the version that Netflix had for the series. The report claimed that the makers thought it appropriate to shelve the movie instead of putting another Rs 200 crore in it and creating a sub-standard product. All the money invested (Roughly Rs 150 crore) in the movie so far, is being considered as bad debt, reportedly.

    ALSO READ: From Jersey to Valimai, Covid-19 surge caused these 4 big-budget films to push their release dates; check out

    Last Updated Jan 24, 2022, 6:52 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Spider-Man: No Way Home becomes 6th highest-grossing film; beats Jurassic World, The Lion King drb

    Spider-Man: No Way Home becomes 6th highest-grossing film; beats Jurassic World, The Lion King

    Nandamuri Balakrishna Akhanda spreads awareness; Hyderabad Traffic police share video (Watch) RCB

    Nandamuri Balakrishna's Akhanda spreads awareness; Hyderabad Traffic police share video (Watch)

    Shark Tank India Here how much the sharks have invested in so far drb

    Shark Tank India: Here’s how much the sharks have invested in so far

    Lata Mangeshkar health update: Still in ICU, but show signs of improvement RCB

    Lata Mangeshkar health update: Still in ICU, but show signs of improvement

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2021-22 Vamika's first glimpse in Anushka Sharma's arms will melt your hearts; wins cheers from daddy Virat Kohli-ayh

    Vamika's first glimpse in Anushka Sharma's arms will melt your hearts; wins cheers from daddy Virat Kohli

    Recent Stories

    Julian Assange wins right to appeal extradition to US in UK Supreme Court gcw

    Julian Assange wins right to appeal extradition in UK Supreme Court

    Air India disinvestment to take place on January 27 says top airline official gcw

    Air India's disinvestment to take place on January 27, says top airline official

    Spider-Man: No Way Home becomes 6th highest-grossing film; beats Jurassic World, The Lion King drb

    Spider-Man: No Way Home becomes 6th highest-grossing film; beats Jurassic World, The Lion King

    UP Election 2022: Sonia, Priyanka and Rahul Gandhi among Congress' star campaigners for phase 1 - ADT

    UP Election 2022: Sonia, Priyanka and Rahul Gandhi among Congress' star campaigners for phase 1

    Punjab Election 2022: Navjot Sidhu calls Arvind Kejriwal 'scamster' over AAP's CM face telepoll

    Punjab Election 2022: Navjot Sidhu calls Arvind Kejriwal 'scamster' over AAP's CM face telepoll

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Odisha has to improve in all the areas in attacking and defending in transition - Anshul Katiyar on ATK Mohun Bagan draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Odisha has to improve in all the areas in attacking and defending in transition - Anshul Katiyar

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC: The players were not fresh, a lot of points going against ATKMB - Juan Ferrando on OFC draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: The players were not fresh, a lot of points going against ATKMB - Juan Ferrando on OFC draw

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATKMB vs OFC Match Highlights (Game 53): ATK Mohun Bagan and Odisha FC entertain but fail to score-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 53): ATK Mohun Bagan and Odisha FC entertain but fail to score

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC: With the chances BFC had, it deserved to win against FCG - Marco Pezzaiuoli-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: With the chances BFC had, it deserved to win against Goa - Marco Pezzaiuoli

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FCG vs BFC: Finishing is FC Goa's concern; that's where it is struggling - Derrick Pereira on Bengaluru FC draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Finishing is Goa's concern; that's where it is struggling - Derrick Pereira on Bengaluru draw

    Video Icon