Bigg Boss 18: Shilpa Shirodkar breaks down, reveals fight with sister Namrata to Anurag Kashyap [WATCH]

In the latest Bigg Boss 18 episode, Shilpa Shirodkar opens up to Anurag Kashyap, revealing her emotional fight with sister Namrata, sparking intense drama and raw confessions.

Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Dec 4, 2024, 1:16 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 4, 2024, 1:16 PM IST

The latest episode of Bigg Boss 18 has sparked intense emotions as Shilpa Shirodkar opened up about her personal life in front of director Anurag Kashyap. Known for its drama and controversies, Bigg Boss took an emotional turn when Shilpa, visibly teary-eyed, shared an intimate story about her bond with her older sister, Namrata Shirodkar.

In a heartfelt conversation with Anurag Kashyap, Shilpa revealed that she had a fight with Namrata just before entering the Bigg Boss house. The emotional revelation caught viewers by surprise, as Shilpa admitted to feeling disconnected at that time and unable to say a proper goodbye to her sister. This moment, full of raw emotion, highlighted the sensitive side of Shilpa, often seen as a strong, diplomatic figure on the show.

Anurag, known for his candid approach, gave Shilpa a reality check. He told her that people often perceived her as diplomatic, to which Shilpa admitted that she had at times misjudged relationships and decisions in her life. She confessed that being the youngest in her family, she had always relied on the guidance of others, particularly Namrata, who she felt was the pillar of strength in her life.

Shilpa's revelation sheds light on the complexities of her relationship with Namrata. Despite their occasional misunderstandings, the Shirodkar sisters share a deep bond that has stood the test of time. Shilpa has often spoken fondly of Namrata, even mentioning how Mahesh Babu and Namrata were proud of her achievements. As a family, they remain close-knit, and Shilpa’s emotional moment on Bigg Boss only reinforced the importance of family support in her life.

With tensions rising and emotions running high, this new chapter in Bigg Boss 18 is set to keep audiences hooked, offering a blend of entertainment, drama, and heartfelt confessions.

