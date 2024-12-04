3 GB data, UNLIMITED calls and more: BSNL's 1-year prepaid plan REVEALED!

BSNL has introduced a prepaid recharge plan with one-year validity, offering a competitive edge against Jio and Airtel.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Dec 4, 2024, 4:40 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 4, 2024, 4:40 PM IST

BSNL Telecom Services

Private companies like Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea provide telecom services in India. These companies have recently increased their monthly and annual charges, leading customers to prefer the government-owned BSNL.

article_image2

BSNL's New Plan

While Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea have advanced to 4G and 5G, BSNL is yet to launch 4G. However, its affordable services contribute to its growing popularity.

article_image3

BSNL Recharge Plan

BSNL has introduced a one-year validity prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs. 2,999, offering a total of 1095GB data. This plan provides 3GB of daily data, unlimited voice calls, and 100 free SMS messages per day. Even after the daily data limit, users can enjoy unlimited data at 40Kbps.

article_image4

BSNL Recharge Offer

The Rs. 2,999 plan offers excellent value, especially for those seeking a year-long recharge option. It's a boon for users looking for a cost-effective yearly plan.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Cigarettes tobacco, aerated drinks likely to get expensive as GST may rise to 35%: Report gcw

Cigarettes, tobacco, aerated drinks likely to get expensive as GST may rise to 35%: Report

Bengaluru: BDA to issue fines for unused plots, penalty likely to increase to 25% vkp

Bengaluru: BDA to issue fines for unused plots, penalty likely to increase to 25%

Donald Tump 100 percent tariff threat on BRICS: Ex-RBI Governor Subbarao questions if US laws permit such sanctions snt

Tump's 100% tariff threat on BRICS: Ex-RBI Governor Subbarao questions if US laws permit such sanctions

BBMP records highest ever property tax collection in Bengaluru with Rs 4,284 crore under OTS scheme vkp

BBMP records highest ever property tax collection in Bengaluru with Rs 4,284 crore under OTS scheme

Kerala Gold Rate November 28 2024: Price of 8 gram gold DROPS; check details dmn

Kerala Gold Rate November 28 2024: Price of 8 gram gold DROPS; check details

Recent Stories

Devendra Fadnavis' LOVE story with wife Amruta RBA

Devendra Fadnavis' LOVE story with wife Amruta

Did you know THESE many companies moved out of West Bengal under Mamata Banerjee's administration since 2019? gcw

Did you know THESE many companies moved out of West Bengal since 2019?

"No proposal to revise pay scale": Govt employees, pensioners disappointed with Centre's announcement dmn

"No proposal to revise pay scale": Govt employees, pensioners disappointed with Centre's announcement

GROUNDBREAKING! Electronic scalp tattoos might soon replace traditional EEGs for brain monitoring shk

GROUNDBREAKING! Electronic scalp tattoos might soon replace traditional EEGs for brain monitoring

8th Pay Commission update: No raise for government staff and pensioners in 2025? gcw

8th Pay Commission update: No raise for government staff and pensioners in 2025?

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon