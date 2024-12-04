3 GB data, UNLIMITED calls and more: BSNL's 1-year prepaid plan REVEALED!

BSNL has introduced a prepaid recharge plan with one-year validity, offering a competitive edge against Jio and Airtel.

Private companies like Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea provide telecom services in India. These companies have recently increased their monthly and annual charges, leading customers to prefer the government-owned BSNL.

While Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea have advanced to 4G and 5G, BSNL is yet to launch 4G. However, its affordable services contribute to its growing popularity.

BSNL has introduced a one-year validity prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs. 2,999, offering a total of 1095GB data. This plan provides 3GB of daily data, unlimited voice calls, and 100 free SMS messages per day. Even after the daily data limit, users can enjoy unlimited data at 40Kbps.

The Rs. 2,999 plan offers excellent value, especially for those seeking a year-long recharge option. It's a boon for users looking for a cost-effective yearly plan.

