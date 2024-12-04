Sobhita Dhulipala-Naga Chaitanya wedding: This would be couple's FIRST post-wedding ritual

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are all set to tie the knot today at the Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad. Fans are eagerly awaiting a glimpse of the bride and groom on their special day. Known for embracing their cultural heritage, the couple has planned a wedding that reflects their traditional roots, keeping the rituals simple yet meaningful.

First Post-Wedding Ritual: A Temple Visit

Sources suggest that the couple intends to honor traditional customs by visiting a temple immediately after their wedding. It is believed they will choose between the Tirupati Balaji Temple and the Srisailam Temple as part of their first post-wedding ritual. An insider mentioned that this practice symbolizes gratitude for a promising future together. The couple has reportedly embraced this tradition wholeheartedly.

Wedding Outfits with Cultural Significance

Reports indicate that Naga Chaitanya has opted for attire inspired by his grandfather Akkineni Nageswara Rao's iconic style. He is likely to wear a traditional pancha for the ceremony. Meanwhile, Sobhita Dhulipala will don a regal Kanjeevaram saree, featuring intricate real gold zari work. For another ritual, she is expected to wear a pristine white handwoven khadi saree, reflecting her affinity for elegance and tradition.

A Star-Studded Celebration

The wedding is expected to be graced by several prominent personalities from the Tollywood industry. The Akkineni family has extended invitations to power couples like Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni, Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar, along with Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, SS Rajamouli, and PV Sindhu. Celebrities Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are also on the guest list. Family members from the Akkineni and Daggubati clans are anticipated to join in the celebrations, making it a memorable affair.

ALSO READ: Sobhita Dhulipala-Naga Chaitanya: Ahead of wedding fans ask Samantha Ruth Prabhu to delete THESE pictures

By keeping their cultural and familial values at the forefront, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's wedding promises to be an event of love, tradition, and togetherness. Fans are undoubtedly excited to see the couple embark on this new chapter.

Latest Videos