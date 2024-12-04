Kerala pre-sale bookings 2024: Mohanlal's Malaikottai Vaaliban leads; Vijay's The GOAT takes second place

The significance of pre-sale collections in determining a film's success is evident, with top films like Malaikottai Vaaliban leading the pack. A list of ten Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu films, including Pushpa 2, has emerged, showcasing impressive pre-sale collections.

The box office collection plays a significant role in the success of a film. Even before a movie's release, collections start coming in through pre-sale business. These collections determine how much a new film will earn on its opening day. In this context, while Pushpa 2 is expected to make a huge leap in collections, a list of films in Kerala that have made crores through pre-sale has been revealed.

A list of ten films has been released, including Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu movies. According to the South Indian box office report, Malaikottai Vaaliban takes the top spot. Despite not performing well enough at the box office, the film, which is a collaboration between director Lijo Jose Pellissery and actor Mohanlal, generated massive hype through pre-sales.

According to the report, Malaikottai Vaaliban achieved a pre-sale collection of 3.8 crores. The film surpassed the pre-sale collection of Vijay's movie The GOAT, securing this impressive feat. Meanwhile, Surya's film Kanguva also made it to the top five in the list.

Here is the list of the 2024 Kerala pre-sale business:

Malaikottai Vaaliban - Rs 3.8 Crore

The GOAT - Rs 3.7 Crore

Turbo - Rs 3.5 Crore

Aadujeevitham - Rs 3.5 Crore

Kanguva - Rs 2.62 Crore

Pushpa 2 - Rs 2.17 Crore*

Aavesham - Rs 1.90 Crore

Vettaiyan - Rs 1.70 Crore

Varshangalkku Shesham - Rs 1.43 Crore

Manjummel Boys - Rs 1.32 Crore

