    Monalisa SEXY Video, photos: Bhojpuri actress shows off her curves in her latest Instagram post-CHECK OUT

    First Published Oct 23, 2022, 3:18 PM IST

    Bhojpuri actress Monalisa often shares pictures on her social media. About her latest pictures, she wrote in the caption, "Had a blast at the #metacreatorsday Kolkata Lovely Creator."

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Monalisa, a well-known actress in the Bhojpuri film industry, may now be featured in Ratri Ka Yatri 2. A well-known name in the Bhojpuri film business is Monalisa.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Through Monalisa work, she has developed a unique persona onscreen and off screen. Her fan base is substantial and growing at the same time.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Monalisa is very active on social media. At the same time, he has 5.2 million followers on Instagram. 

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Recently, Monalisa shared some of her pictures. At the same time, recently she has shared photos in green top and cream color trousers. Monalisa often shares these types of pictures on her Instagram account. 

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    In these photos, Monalisa appears to be really attractive. He has also curled his hair in addition to this. Along with this, she also has pink lipstick on and kajal on her eyes.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Monalisa has taken pictures while striking various stances. which she appears quite gorgeous. In this dress, she is hard to look away from. She also has a pair of little earrings on.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    She frequently posts photos on her social media accounts. He captioned these images with, "Had a fun at the #metacreatorsday Kolkata Lovely Creator." Also Read: Seen Disha Patani’s new Calvin Klein BRA? Check it out here

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Monalisa was once considered one of the most expensive and talented Bhojpuri actresses. Monalisa participated in the TV reality show Bigg Boss. After that Monalisa started getting work in Bollywood and TV industry. After that he worked in many projects.  Also Read: Who is Riva Arora? Child actor is being TROLLED for THIS reason

