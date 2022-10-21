Seen Disha Patani’s new Calvin Kline BRA? Check it out here

Disha Patani’s latest post on Instagram will make you sweat! The ‘Ek Villain Returns’ actor has shared a sizzling photograph, flaunting her new Clavin Kline bra. If you have not seen the photo already, continue reading.

Disha Patani is one of the front runners in the list of the Hindi film industry’s Boldest actresses of all time. From her raunchy bikini looks to cleavage-revealing blouses and more, Disha’s Instagram has been proof of her bold and beautiful side. The actor has once again left all her fans in a frenzy after she posted a new picture flaunting a black and white bra from the brand ‘Calvin Kline’. The highlight of the picture s not the cleavage that she is showing off in the photo, but her super toned midriff which is visible.

It is no secret that Disha Patani is an avid fitness enthusiast. She practices different kinds of exercise and sports to maintain her physique. And this is pretty much visible in her latest photo which shows her sharp collarbone and perfectly cut abs. ALSO READ: HOT PICS: Price of Esha Gupta’s SEXY plunging neckline blouse and lehenga will blow your mind!

Soon after Disha Patani posted the photograph, fans of the actors stormed and loaded the comments section with heart and fire emoticons. The admirers could not keep themselves from mentioning how hot she looked in the photograph. ALSO READ: SEXY pics of Janhvi Kapoor show her flaunting cleavage in SULTRY blouse with mermaid lehenga

The picture received nearly 5 lakh likes at the time of filing this report. The likes on Disha Patani’s picture will only continue to rise as with over 54 million followers on the photo-sharing application, Disha is one of the most loved and followed Bollywood stars on social media.

Among those who liked Disha Patani’s photograph, included the name of Krishna Shroff, baby sister of actor Tiger Shroff. Disha and Tiger were rumoured to be a thing in the film industry. However, a few months ago, reports of their rumoured break-up started doing rounds.

Although Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff never officially confirmed their relationship, the latter cleared that he is “single” when he arrived on the sets of ‘Koffee With Karan’.

