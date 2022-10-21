Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Seen Disha Patani’s new Calvin Kline BRA? Check it out here

    First Published Oct 21, 2022, 9:12 PM IST

    Disha Patani’s latest post on Instagram will make you sweat! The ‘Ek Villain Returns’ actor has shared a sizzling photograph, flaunting her new Clavin Kline bra. If you have not seen the photo already, continue reading.

    Image: Disha Patani/Instagram

    Disha Patani is one of the front runners in the list of the Hindi film industry’s Boldest actresses of all time. From her raunchy bikini looks to cleavage-revealing blouses and more, Disha’s Instagram has been proof of her bold and beautiful side.

    The actor has once again left all her fans in a frenzy after she posted a new picture flaunting a black and white bra from the brand ‘Calvin Kline’. The highlight of the picture s not the cleavage that she is showing off in the photo, but her super toned midriff which is visible.

    Image: Disha Patani/Instagram

    It is no secret that Disha Patani is an avid fitness enthusiast. She practices different kinds of exercise and sports to maintain her physique. And this is pretty much visible in her latest photo which shows her sharp collarbone and perfectly cut abs.

    ALSO READ: HOT PICS: Price of Esha Gupta’s SEXY plunging neckline blouse and lehenga will blow your mind!

    Image: Disha Patani/Instagram

    Soon after Disha Patani posted the photograph, fans of the actors stormed and loaded the comments section with heart and fire emoticons. The admirers could not keep themselves from mentioning how hot she looked in the photograph.

    ALSO READ: SEXY pics of Janhvi Kapoor show her flaunting cleavage in SULTRY blouse with mermaid lehenga

    Image: Disha Patani/Instagram

    The picture received nearly 5 lakh likes at the time of filing this report. The likes on Disha Patani’s picture will only continue to rise as with over 54 million followers on the photo-sharing application, Disha is one of the most loved and followed Bollywood stars on social media.

    Image: Disha Patani/Instagram

    Among those who liked Disha Patani’s photograph, included the name of Krishna Shroff, baby sister of actor Tiger Shroff. Disha and Tiger were rumoured to be a thing in the film industry. However, a few months ago, reports of their rumoured break-up started doing rounds.

    Image: Disha Patani/Instagram

    Although Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff never officially confirmed their relationship, the latter cleared that he is “single” when he arrived on the sets of ‘Koffee With Karan’.

    Image: Disha Patani/Instagram

    Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha Patani was last seen in Mohit Suri’s multi-starrer film ‘Ek Villain Returns’. She shared the screen space with actors John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Actress assault case: SC dismisses victim's plea to change trial court drb

    Actress assault case: SC dismisses victim's plea to change trial court

    Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur what's cooking; Did the duo make their rumoured relationship official? drb

    Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur what's cooking; Did the duo make their rumoured relationship official?

    Sherlyn Chopra accuses Sajid Khan of making her touch his genitals drb

    Sherlyn Chopra accuses Sajid Khan of making her touch his genitals

    Prince Review: Sivakarthikeyan, Anudeep's film is a HIT or FLOP? Read THIS before buying tickets RBA

    Prince Review: Sivakarthikeyan, Anudeep's film is a HIT or FLOP? Read THIS before buying tickets

    Sanjay Dutt launched Dhruva Sarja KD-The Devil tease actor talks about South Cinema and KGF RBA

    Sanjay Dutt launched Dhruva Sarja’s KD-The Devil teaser; actor talks about South Cinema and KGF

    Recent Stories

    5 tips to follow for pre and post skincare ahead of Diwali 2022 sur

    5 tips to follow for pre and post skincare ahead of Diwali 2022

    football Ligue1 ajaccio vs PSG controversial star Kylian Mbappe inching closer to possible Premier League move snt

    PSG's controversial star Kylian Mbappe inching closer to possible Premier League move?

    Supreme Court orders Delhi, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh Police to crack down on hate mongers AJR

    Supreme Court orders Delhi, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh Police to crack down on hate mongers

    Climate change led to increase in Jammu and Kashmir's average mean temperature in last 28 years: Report AJR

    Climate change led to increase in Jammu and Kashmir's average mean temperature in last 28 years: Report

    football Qatar World Cup 2022: Can Argentina lift coveted trophy? Lionel Messi gives ultimate response snt

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Can Argentina lift coveted trophy? Lionel Messi gives ultimate response

    Recent Videos

    Indie Scoop: Featuring Zoe and Urgen, Hemanth Jois and Kapow!

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Zoe and Urgen, Hemanth Jois and Kapow!

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Here are the records that could get broken-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Here are the records that could get broken

    Video Icon
    DefExpo 2022: India's fifth-generation combat aircraft design to get done by December

    DefExpo 2022: India's fifth-generation combat aircraft design to get done by December

    Video Icon
    Congress president won't be remote controlled by Gandhi family: Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank snt

    Congress president won't be remote controlled by Gandhi family: Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank

    Video Icon
    'All four will die': Ominous man's remark on Facebook Live in BMW before crash AJR

    'All four will die': Ominous man's remark on Facebook Live in BMW before crash

    Video Icon