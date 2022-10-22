Who is Riva Arora? Child actor is being TROLLED for THIS reason

Child actor Riva Arora is massively being trolled on social media over a video that did rounds on the net recently. Along with the actor and her parents, Karan Kundrra and Mika Singh are also under the fire. Here is everything you need to know about Riva and the controversies surrounding her.

For the last couple of days, child actor Riva Arora, along with Karan Kundrra, Mika Singh, and her parents are being massively trolled on social media. If you can place Riva in your head, let us remind you that she is the same kid who played Mohit Raina’s daughter in the Vicky Kaushla-starrer ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’; she had yelled the war cry in a scene, which became one of the most powerful and moving scenes of the film. While everyone loved Riva in that particular scene, people are now trolling her online. The 12-year-old actor has found herself in the midst of controversies that don’t seem to end anytime soon.

So, what exactly is the matter? Recently, Riva Arora collaborated with actor Karan Kundrra for a video that was shared on social media. In the particular clip, the child actor was seen romancing Kundrra which draw flak from the online world. ALSO READ: House of the Dragon: Finale episode LEAKED before its release; HBO issues statement

Apart from Karan Kundrra, singer Mika Singh also came under the fire for a similar reason. In another video with the 45-year-old singer, Riva was seen dancing and posing romantically, which too didn’t go down well with social media users, as they attacked the singer too for it.

The internet did not spare Riva Arora’s parents too, for letting their child romance elder men. Her parents are facing the heat for it as well, as many users took to social media to question their parenting. “"tf.... This Riva Arora story is much problematic, her parents are so disturbed that they uses steroids to a 12 years old to be looking 18 plus. This is cruelty...," wrote one of the users.

