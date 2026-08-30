Mamitha Baiju Box Office Success: Know Hits, Movie Fee; Check Here
Kerala's Mamitha Baiju has become the new lucky star of Tamil cinema. Every film she touches is turning into a box office blockbuster, easily crossing the Rs 100 crore mark. She worked with Vijay in ‘Jana Nayagan’
Mamitha Baiju, the angel from God's Own Country
Two Onam releases, both became mega hits
Mamitha is currently juggling films in multiple languages and has become one of India's highest-paid actresses. Her two big films released during this Onam festival are getting a massive response at the box office. Her Tamil film 'Viswanath and Sons' with Suriya and the Malayalam film 'Bethlehem Family Unit' with Nivin Pauly both received a fantastic reception in theatres. Both films quickly joined the Rs 100 crore club and are now on their way to breaking even more records.
'Viswanath and Sons' is a massive hit
From Rs 8 lakh to Rs 3 crore
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