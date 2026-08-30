1 4 Image Credit : Sithara Entertainments

Mamitha Baiju, the angel from God's Own Country

For ages, actresses from Kerala have ruled Tamil cinema. They bring both beauty and talent, so our directors never miss a chance to cast them. The biggest example is Nayanthara, who came from Kerala and is now the Lady Superstar of not just Tamil but all of South Indian cinema. Following in her footsteps, Mamitha Baiju is now South cinema's new lucky charm. Why? Because her recent films are smashing box office records, raking in over Rs 100 crore each. This makes her the go-to actress for guaranteed blockbusters.