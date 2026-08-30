Anupam Kher shared a video of a nostalgic reunion with Jackie Shroff, who drove him to his acting academy, Actor Prepares. Kher praised Shroff's 'effortless style and warmth', noting it had been nearly 30 years since they last shared a car ride.

Actors Jackie Shroff and Anupam Kher turned a routine drive through Mumbai into a nostalgic reunion when Shroff recently drove his longtime friend and co-star to Kher's acting academy, Actor Prepares. Anupam Kher shared a video of the moment on Instagram on Sunday, recalling that it had been nearly 30 years since Shroff last gave him a lift. The candid ride offered fans a glimpse of the longstanding friendship between the two actors, who have worked together across several decades of Hindi cinema.

In the video, Shroff is seen at the wheel as the two catch up during their journey through Mumbai. Kher used the occasion to celebrate what he described as Shroff's effortless style and warmth. Sharing the video, he wrote, "Some people acquire swag. Some people work at it. And then there is #JackieShroff!! For whom swag is simply a way of life... nothing has really changed. The style, the warmth, the bhidu-ness- all completely natural." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

A Shared Film History

The moment also brought their shared film history into focus. Shroff and Kher have appeared together in films including Karma (1986), Ram Lakhan (1989), Tridev (1989), Parinda (1989), Saudagar (1991), Khel (1992), Ram Shastra (1995) and Border (1997). Their collaboration has continued into recent years. In 2026, the two reunited for 'Tanvi: The Great', directed by Kher, with Shroff playing Brigadier Joshi. Kher had earlier made his directorial debut with 'Om Jai Jagadish' (2002), which featured Shroff in a lead role alongside Anil Kapoor and Fardeen Khan.

A Friendship Beyond Films

Beyond their professional association, Kher's post highlighted the personal warmth he associates with Shroff. He recalled their long history and praised the actor's consistent affection and support for his family, including his mother. He also expressed appreciation for the hospitality at Shroff's home. "Jackie is one of those people whose company is a joy even if it is only for five or ten minutes. I value his kind words, his affection, and especially the love he has always shown towards my family and my mother. And of course, the love for the wonderful food Bhabhi cooks! Jackie my friend- You are the best, my friend. Lots and lots of love. JAI HO!" Anupam Kher wrote in the caption.

Anupam Kher's Upcoming Projects

Anupam Kher has several projects in the pipeline including Sooraj Barjatya's 'Yeh Prem Mol Liya' and the much-awaited 'Khosla Ka Ghosla' sequel. He also recently wrapped up shooting for his upcoming film 'Shri Rambhoomi'. (ANI)