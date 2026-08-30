Archana Puran Singh faced another hilarious Samay Raina roast on India’s Got Latent 2, as the comedian targeted her husband Parmeet Sethi and sons sitting in the front row.

Archana Puran Singh once again found herself at the centre of Samay Raina’s signature roast when she appeared on India’s Got Latent 2 Season 2, Episode 5. Joining her on the panel were Orry, Nishant Suri and Sharon Verma, while Archana’s husband Parmeet Sethi and their sons, Aaryamann and Ayushmaan Sethi, watched from the front row.

Samay Raina Targets Archana’s Family

This time, Samay shifted his attention from Archana to her family. Referring to the family’s popular vlogs, he joked that while Archana works, her husband and two sons do not.

Archana was quick to respond, pointing towards her sons and saying, “Maine bola tha pehle front row mein mat baithna. This is not how you get fame. This is how you get beizzati.”

Samay continued the roast, joking that there was “reverse patriarchy” in Archana’s household because she was the only woman working. He also poked fun at her role on The Great Indian Kapil Show, where her infectious laughter has become a recurring joke. Archana, however, defended her job, saying that laughing on cue is far more difficult than it appears and called it “the toughest work”.

Archana’s Family Is A Regular Part Of Her Vlogs

Archana has been actively sharing family vlogs on YouTube since 2024, regularly featuring Parmeet and their sons, Aaryamann and Ayushmaan. Their everyday conversations, personal moments and career journeys have become a major part of her content, helping her channel cross one million subscribers. Interestingly, Samay himself has also appeared in one of the family’s vlogs.

Chello Meme Wins The Episode

Meanwhile, influencer Chello Meme from Arunachal Pradesh emerged as the winner of the latest episode. She won the competition and took home a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh along with two brand-new phones.