A fan-shot video from the August 28 RAW taping in Cleveland shows Jacob Fatu using foul language. A viral claim that WWE fined him is false; no official statement has been issued. The episode is set to air on Netflix at 8pm EDT on Monday, August 31.

Jacob Fatu is at the center of a WWE debate after audience-shot footage from the August 28 RAW taping at the Rocket Center in Cleveland spread widely online. The clip appears to capture Fatu using foul language during a promo, prompting speculation about possible discipline.

Despite the surge of chatter, there has been no official word from WWE about fines or other sanctions. Viral posts claiming a company penalty have been debunked; no formal statement has been issued.

What The Viral RAW Clip Shows

Based on spoilers shared on social media from the August 28 taping, Fatu interrupted the women’s Intercontinental Championship match to deliver a heated promo. He directed remarks at Out of the Mud (OTM) members Royce Keys, Bronco Nima, and Lucien Price.

"I'm going to dog walk all three of you m***********,"

According to those present, Fatu’s microphone was cut after he dropped an "F-bomb." The specific wording and full context remain unclear until the episode airs, but the moment has already fueled strong reactions from fans across platforms.

Fake WWE "Fine" Statement Spreads Online

As the video gained traction, an allegedly official WWE statement began circulating that claimed Fatu had been fined for his language. No such statement has been released by WWE, but the fabricated note carried apology language and disciplinary claims.

"WWE would like to sincerely apologize to our fans and everyone who was offended by the recent actions and language of Jacob Fatu," the fake statement read. "The language used was inappropriate and did not reflect the standards WWE expects from its Superstars. Jacob Fatu has been made aware that such behavior will not be tolerated.

When The Episode Airs

"As a result, Jacob Fatu has been fined by WWE for his conduct," it continued. “Jacob has taken responsibility for his actions and extends his sincere apologies to the WWE, our performers, employees, and anyone affected by his remarks. WWE remains committed to maintaining a professional and respectful environment while continuing to provide the entertainment our fans expect.”

With details still unverified, the segment’s presentation—live, edited, or omitted—will only be clear once the show is broadcast. The episode is set to air on Netflix starting 8pm EDT on Monday, August 31. For now, there is no official confirmation of any fine or other disciplinary action.