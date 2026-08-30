Kiara Advani turned heads in a dreamy white chiffon saree by Manish Malhotra, pairing the flowing silhouette with a contemporary corset blouse and an extraordinary ruby-and-diamond necklace featuring over 78 carats of precious rubies

Kiara Advani proved once again that simplicity can make the strongest statement when styled right. The actor stepped out in a stunning Manish Malhotra creation that beautifully blended traditional Indian elegance with a modern fashion sensibility.

The highlight of the ensemble was a flowy white chiffon saree that created an effortlessly soft and ethereal silhouette. The lightweight fabric draped naturally around her body, while the pallu cascaded gracefully over her shoulders and arms.

Instead of appearing heavily structured, the drape had a fluid, almost cape-like effect, giving the traditional saree a refreshing contemporary update. The pristine white fabric also served as the perfect canvas for the spectacular jewellery that followed.

The Corset Blouse Added Contemporary Glamour

Giving the traditional saree look a bold modern edge was Kiara's corset-style blouse. Designed with a structured silhouette, the blouse featured a deep sweetheart neckline that added glamour without taking away from the elegance of the overall outfit.

The fitted design defined her silhouette before blending seamlessly into the soft chiffon drape of the saree.

It was this contrast between the structured blouse and the flowing fabric that made the look particularly striking. Kiara carried the ensemble with effortless confidence, allowing the outfit's details to stand out without making the styling feel overdone.

A 78-Carat Ruby Necklace Became the Showstopper

While the white saree was undeniably elegant, the true star of Kiara's look was her magnificent ruby and diamond necklace.

According to Manish Malhotra's post, the statement piece featured a composition of more than 78 carats of Mozambique and Burmese rubies. The rich crimson stones sat prominently around Kiara's collarbone and created a dramatic contrast against the crisp white chiffon saree.

The vivid rubies were surrounded by delicate diamond-set foliage crafted in 18K gold, giving the necklace a luxurious floral-inspired appearance.

Sharing the photos, Manish Malhotra described Kiara's look as a flowy white chiffon saree paired with a classic necklace featuring a cascade of crimson-toned rubies framed by diamond-set foliage.