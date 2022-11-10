Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor wedding: Parineeti Chopra once said THIS about the couple

Parineeti Chopra remarked this when questioned about her friend Arjun Kapoor's relationship with Malaika Arora and a potential wedding.

We don't understand Malaika Arora's most recent Instagram post saying 'I said yes' with a snapshot of herself that she posted online. Fans wonder if she is indeed engaged to her longtime lover Arjun Kapoor or if this is merely a marketing ploy.



Since they have been together for some time, Malaika and Arjun frequently serve as our relationship role models. Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora's relationship is one of the hot topics in gossip columns in India. Numerous rumours claim that the pair will soon be married, but they turn out to be untrue each time they do.



When a close buddy of Arjun Kapoor and actress Parineeti Chopra, was asked about the actor's marriage by Anaita Shroff Adajania on her chat show Feet Up With The Stars season 2, the lady brushed off the question under the carpet. And just said, "I don't know if he is getting married."



When Arjun was asked about his thoughts on marrying Malaika, he cleared the air by saying that he was not getting married. In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, the young lad said, "Usually men lose hair after getting married and not before (laughs). To put things in perspective, as an actor, why would I want to get married when I am sporting a bald look? There would be pictures of it everywhere! On a serious note, I am not getting married. I have not hidden anything from anyone, and I think my personal life deserves respect and dignity for that."



Arjun further said, "My personal and professional lives help me sleep well at night, and I would like it to remain like that," he added. Also Read: "I SAID YES..." MALAIKA ARORA'S INSTAGRAM UPDATE SPARKS WEDDING BUZZ

