    Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor wedding: Parineeti Chopra once said THIS about the couple

    First Published Nov 10, 2022, 11:08 AM IST

    Parineeti Chopra remarked this when questioned about her friend Arjun Kapoor's relationship with Malaika Arora and a potential wedding.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    We don't understand Malaika Arora's most recent Instagram post saying 'I said yes' with a snapshot of herself that she posted online. Fans wonder if she is indeed engaged to her longtime lover Arjun Kapoor or if this is merely a marketing ploy. 
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Since they have been together for some time, Malaika and Arjun frequently serve as our relationship role models. Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora's relationship is one of the hot topics in gossip columns in India. Numerous rumours claim that the pair will soon be married, but they turn out to be untrue each time they do.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    When a close buddy of Arjun Kapoor and actress Parineeti Chopra, was asked about the actor's marriage by Anaita Shroff Adajania on her chat show Feet Up With The Stars season 2, the lady brushed off the question under the carpet. And just said, "I don't know if he is getting married."
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    When Arjun was asked about his thoughts on marrying Malaika, he cleared the air by saying that he was not getting married. In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, the young lad said, "Usually men lose hair after getting married and not before (laughs). To put things in perspective, as an actor, why would I want to get married when I am sporting a bald look? There would be pictures of it everywhere! On a serious note, I am not getting married. I have not hidden anything from anyone, and I think my personal life deserves respect and dignity for that."
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Arjun further said, "My personal and professional lives help me sleep well at night, and I would like it to remain like that," he added. Also Read: "I SAID YES..." MALAIKA ARORA'S INSTAGRAM UPDATE SPARKS WEDDING BUZZ

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Coming back to Malaika's latest post, she shared a beautiful picture of herself in which she is seen wearing a black top in a black background. Malaika left her hair loose as she, left it to fall on her face. She put her hand on her face and gave a lovely smile. Also Read: Sexy pictures: Who is birthday girl Pashmina Roshan, rumoured to be dating Kartik Aaryan?

