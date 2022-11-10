Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    "I said YES..." Malaika Arora's Instagram update sparks wedding buzz

    Looks like after dating for a while now, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are all set to take their relationship to the next level. According to a post shared by Malaika on social media, the actor has said ‘Yes’. Is she hinting that Arjun has finally popped the question to her?

    Author
    Divya Bhonsale
    First Published Nov 10, 2022, 10:38 AM IST

    Are wedding bells finally ringing for Bollywood one of the hottest couples, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor? After dating each other for a while now, it seems like the couple is all set to tie the knot! Sharing a post on social media, Malaika put up a post with a caption that read: “I said YES”, raising doubts about whether Arjun popped the question to her or not.

    While Malaika Arora posted the post with a stunning picture as she slipped into what looks like a black dress, her post is unclear whether Arjun Kapoor proposed to Malaika for marriage or not.

    Take a look at the post here:

    If one looks at the picture carefully, there seem to be no rings on Malaika Arora’s finger. At the same time, Malaika has not tagged Arjun Kapoor in the post or given enough details on the same. Similarly, while her post says “I said YES,” Arjun did not post anything on his social media at all. All these things, together, make us wonder if the ‘Ek Villain Returns’ actor did pop the question to her or not, or whether Malaika’s ‘Yes’, comes for something entirely different.

    Meanwhile, there have been multiple rumours about Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor tying the knot in 2022. In fact, in May this year, Arjun also put up a post, shutting all the rumours about their wedding. Arjun had taken a jibe at the wedding speculations and wrote on his Instagram story: “Love how everyone seems to know more about my life than I do,” with a laughing emoticon.

    Last month, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora set major couple goals as he ticked one of the many things on his bucket list with his ladylove. Arjun took Malaika to London to watch Chelsea FC’s Champions League clash against AC Milan at Stamford Bridge. Arjun also shared pictures from the match with Malaika by his side.

    Last Updated Nov 10, 2022, 11:00 AM IST
