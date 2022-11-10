Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sexy pictures: Who is birthday girl Pashmina Roshan, rumoured to be dating Kartik Aaryan?

    First Published Nov 10, 2022, 10:00 AM IST

    Hrithik Roshan’s cousin sister, Pashmina, is rumoured to be dating actor Kartik Aaryan. Here is everything you need to know about Pashmina, who will soon make her Bollywood debut.

    Image: Pashmina Roshan, Kartik Aaryan/Instagram

    Music composer Rajesh Roshan’s daughter, Pashmina Roshan has been making the headlines recently. The soon-to-be debutant is not in the news for her professional life, but in fact, it is the gossip about her personal life that everyone is talking about. Gossip mills are abuzz that actor Hrithik Roshan’s younger female cousin, Pashmina, is rumoured to be dating none other than ‘Shehzaada’ Kartik Aaryan.

    Image: Pashmina Roshan/Instagram

    According to a report in Pinkvilla, Kartik Aaryan and Pashmina Roshan are reportedly dating each other. Quoting a source, the report said that the two meet at the ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ actor’s residence to avoid the media and attention.

    Image: Pashmina Roshan/Instagram

    Apart from Kartik Aaryan’s residence, the report claimed that he and Pashmina Roshan also hang out at io World Drie and Cou Cou, a popular patisserie in Mumbai. While rumours about something cooking between them are rife, the two are reportedly maintaining their ‘just good friends’ status right now.

    Image: Pashmina Roshan/Instagram

    Pashmina Roshan, daughter of Rajesh Roshan, is celebrating her 27th birthday on Thursday, November 10. The star kid, born in 1995, will soon be joining the acting line. She also studied method acting, before stepping in the film industry.

    Image: Pashmina Roshan/Instagram

    On the work front, Pashmina Roshan will soon be marking her acting debut with ‘Ishq Vishk Rebound’, a sequel to 2003’s hit film ‘Ishq Visk’ which starred actors Shahid Kapoor, Amrita Rao, and Shenaz Treasureywala. Apart from Pashmina, the sequel will also star actors Rohit Saraf, Naila Grewal, and Jibraan Khan.

