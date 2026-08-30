- Home
- Entertainment
- Korean Kanakaraju OTT: Varun Tej's hit horror-comedy is coming to your screens; To Release Here
Korean Kanakaraju OTT: Varun Tej's hit horror-comedy is coming to your screens; To Release Here
Varun Tej's latest film, Korean Kanakaraju, is reportedly all set for its digital debut on Netflix from September 4. Fans are super excited for the OTT release after its successful run in cinemas
15
Image Credit : Asianet News
Korean Kanakaraju
Mega Prince Varun Tej recently scored a big hit with his film 'Korean Kanakaraju'. Director Merlapaka Gandhi made this horror-comedy, which also features Ritika Nayak and Satya in important roles. After a great run in theatres, the movie is now gearing up for its digital premiere. The Netflix app catalogue suggests that 'Korean Kanakaraju' will start streaming from September 4, 2026.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
25
Image Credit : Asianet News
Korean Kanakaraju OTT Streaming
Reports say that Netflix has bought the OTT streaming rights for 'Korean Kanakaraju'. But, we still don't know which languages the film will be available in. Both Netflix and the movie's producers have to make an official announcement yet. We'll get more clarity on the other language versions only after they release a statement.
35
Image Credit : Asianet News
Success after a series of flops
Varun Tej finally got a hit with 'Korean Kanakaraju' after a string of flops. The movie, a mix of horror and comedy, got a solid response in theatres. The audience especially loved the performances of Varun Tej, Ritika Nayak, and Satya. Now that it's a theatrical success, people are eagerly waiting to catch it on OTT, creating a lot of buzz for its digital release.
45
Image Credit : Asianet News
Directed by Merlapaka Gandhi
UV Creations and First Frame Entertainments jointly produced this film. Thaman S gave the music for the movie. Director Merlapaka Gandhi used his signature style to blend horror and comedy perfectly. People who watched it in cinemas are now excited to see it again on OTT. It will be interesting to see how the film does once it's available for streaming.
55
Image Credit : Asianet News
Netflix
All in all, the success of 'Korean Kanakaraju' has really cheered up Varun Tej's fans, especially after his recent run of unsuccessful films. The movie has finished its time in theatres and is now all set to land on Netflix.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.
Latest Videos