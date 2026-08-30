Daboo Malik posted an emotional message for son Amaal Mallik after 'Awarapan 2's success, calling himself a 'Proud Father'. He addressed the negativity Amaal faced, who had alleged a 'paid PR campaign' against his work on the film's music.

Daboo Malik's 'Proud Father' Message

Daboo Malik has shared an emotional message for his son, music composer Amaal Mallik, following the release and subsequent drama surrounding 'Awarapan 2.' Celebrating the film's box-office and musical success, Daboo described himself as a "Proud Father" while reflecting on the challenges his son faced during the project. Taking to Instagram, Daboo addressed the negativity surrounding the film's music and Amaal's work. He wrote, "Messages were sent , Calls were made , Negativity was spread , Judgements were passed, ... But sometimes the magic happens against all odds ..."

Daboo went on to congratulate the team behind 'Awarapan 2', including Vishesh Bhatt, Nitin Kakkar, Vishesh Films and Emraan Hashmi. He also highlighted the personal significance of the project for Amaal, who composed the soulful track "Yeh Awarapan", sung by Arijit Singh. Amaal had earlier through a LIVE Instagram session dedicated the song and the project to his father's musical journey, making the film particularly meaningful for the family. Referencing that dedication in his post, Daboo wrote, "A Proud Father ... A Son who dedicated YEH AWARAPAN to his fathers Journey ..." https://www.instagram.com/p/Dcn8xSNuPbi/

Backlash and 'Manufactured Hate'

The celebratory message comes after Amaal publicly pushed back against criticism surrounding the song's release. After the track dropped, it faced heavy online scrutiny and mixed feedback from fans comparing it to the iconic music of the 2007 original film. He had alleged that a coordinated "paid PR campaign" was created within the music industry to undermine his work. In his recent Instagram Stories, he reshared a post about the ongoing controversy and wrote, "Criticism is diff from manufactured hate." Amid the industry backlash, the composer also announced a temporary break from film music, saying he needed time to heal his mind, body and soul.

Amaal Mallik's Personal Struggles

Amaal Mallik, the son of composer Daboo Malik and nephew of music director Anu Malik made his Bollywood debut in 2014 with 'Jai Ho', composing three songs for the Salman Khan starrer. Earlier in March 2025, Amaal released an emotional social media statement announcing that he was officially cutting personal ties with his parents and keeping interactions strictly professional. He stated that his parents' actions and expectations had created an emotional distance between him and his brother, Armaan. Dealing with clinical depression, Amaal expressed resentment over constant family comparisons and feeling unappreciated despite his years of grueling hard work. He later deleted the post and reunited with his family during the wedding celebrations of his brother Armaan Malik and Aashna Shroff.

Bigg Boss 19 Appearance

Amaal Mallik has also appeared in Bigg Boss 19. The singer-composer finished as the fourth runner-up in the Top 5 of Salman Khan-led Bigg Boss 19, which concluded in December 2025.