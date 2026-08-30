Faf du Plessis recreated Ravi Kishan's viral dance moves during the European T20 Premier League. The video has gone viral on social media.

The Ravi Kishan meme trend has now reached cricket. After football clubs Juventus, Borussia Dortmund, and Liverpool FC joined the craze, Rotterdam Dockers captain Faf du Plessis has followed suit. A video of the former South African skipper recreating the actor-turned-politician's famous moves has gone viral.

The footage, shared on Rotterdam Dockers' official Instagram page during the European T20 Premier League, shows du Plessis learning the signature steps to Aroob Khan's track "Gucci." He was joined by teammates Jai Moondra and Vikramjit Singh as they grooved together.

The former South African captain danced to the song "Gucci" by Aroob Khan

The clip quickly gained traction on social media. One user joked, "When he said Pagal to bana dunga desh ko, He forgot to say dunia ko! Lord Ravi Kishan!!" Another wrote, "Ravi Kishan ab international pahuch chuka hai." A third added, "It's high time he gets his due royalty…. loyalty toh mil hi rhi hai."

The video, captioned "Okay, we had to join this one," has become a hit among cricket fans and meme enthusiasts alike. The trend continues to spread across sports and entertainment.