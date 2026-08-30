Makers of 'Laikey Laika,' starring Abhay Verma and Rasha Thadani, are adding a solo song for Rasha. This decision follows the success of her song 'Uyi Amma' and is a promotional strategy to increase the film's reach. The movie has completed its shoot.

Abhay Verma and Rasha Thadani are set to share the screen for the movie 'Laikey Laika.' To elevate the film to match the expectations of the cinemagoers, the makers are planning to add a solo song featuring Rasha Thadani after her impressive performance in 'Uyi Amma.'

According to the press note shared by the makers of the film, the movie's shoot has been completed. "The latest buzz is that the makers want to, as part of their promotional strategy, add a solo song for Rasha because of Uyi Amma's success," as quoted in a press note. "Whoever has watched the film during post-production has said that they loved Abhay and Rasha's performances. However, in a day and age where music also plays an important role in Bollywood cinema and considering Rasha has had a hit unlike any other in her generation, the makers want to use that to their stride, and hence one more song is being planned to be shot separately, which can work to increase the reach of Bollywood cinemagoers," read the press note shared by the makers.

The genre of the song and details are being kept under wraps while the makers plan to shoot for it soon and prep the film for release. The film is directed by Saurabh Gupta. The release date of the movie has not been announced by the makers yet.

Abhay Verma's Career Highlights

Meanwhile, Abhay Verma has been basking in the success of his latest OTT series 'Safed Sagar.' It is currently streaming on Netflix. Abhay Verma has been basking in positive reviews for Safed Sagar, and also has a tremendous lineup with King and Jacob Cardoso coming up, making him one of the most promising actors of the new generation.

Operation Safed Sagar follows the journey of the Indian Air Force's youngest officers during the Kargil War. The series centres on the Golden Arrows Squadron, exploring the immense courage, pressure, and sacrifice involved in carrying out missions at extreme altitudes. Beyond the aerial missions, however, the story also delves into the human experiences behind the operation.

Directed by Oni Sen, created by Abhijeet Singh Parmar and Kushal Srivastava, and produced by Sanjay Routray and Sarita Patil from Matchbox Shots LLP and Mehboob Pal Singh Brar from Feel Good Films, the series also features Siddharth, Jimmy Shergill, Prajakta Koli, Adil Hussain, Taaruk Raina, Arnav Bhasin, and Amrita Bagchi.

Rasha Thadani's Filmography

As for Rasha Thadani, the actress debuted in Bollywood with the film 'Azaad' in 2025. Set in pre-independence India, 'Azaad' features Ajay Devgn as a skilled horse rider who has a deep connection with his horse. In a dramatic turn of events, Ajay faces off against the harsh English armies and, during the chaos, his beloved horse goes missing. The responsibility of finding the lost horse falls on Aaman Devgn's character. Aaman is Ajay Devgn's nephew.

Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, the film received widespread praise for its powerful performances and engaging storyline. Ajay Devgn's strategic backing with a cameo helped propel 'Azaad' to the top. It earned Rs 1.5 crore net box office collection on day one. After this, the actress was seen in the Telugu film 'Srinivasa Mangapuram' which was directed by Ajay Bhupathi. It was released this year. (ANI)