5 5 Image Credit : X/@UV_Creations

Budget, Recovery, and Day 7 Occupancy Details

'Korean Kanakaraju' was made on an estimated budget of around ₹38 crore. This means the film has managed to recover over 50% of its production cost in the first week itself. On Thursday, the occupancy rates in the Telugu states were as follows: Morning 13.50%, Afternoon 19.08%, Evening 15.17%, and Night 19.17%, for an overall occupancy of 17.44%. Now, all eyes are on how 'Korean Kanakaraju' will perform in its second week.