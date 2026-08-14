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Korean Kanakaraju Box Office: Varun Tej's Film Loses Steam in 7 Days; Check Day-Wise Collection
Varun Tej’s latest release Korean Kanakaraju started its box office journey on a promising note, but the film has witnessed a noticeable slowdown within its first week. Here’s the seven-day collection breakdown.
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Korean Kanakaraju is finding it tough at the box office.
Mega Prince Varun Tej's latest horror-comedy 'Korean Kanakaraju' has completed its first week run. After a promising start, the film's collections dropped during the weekdays. On Thursday, August 13, 2026, which was its 7th day, the film found it difficult to cross the ₹1 crore gross collection mark.
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The First Week Box Office Journey
The film hit theatres on August 7 and received a largely positive response from audiences and critics. Merlapaka Gandhi wrote and directed this movie. Its unique story is about what happens when the soul of a Korean underworld don enters the body of an irresponsible, angry man, turning his life upside down. Ritika Nayak stars as the heroine, with comedians Sathya and VTV Ganesh in key roles.
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Details of the 6-Day Collections
According to Sacnilk data, this Telugu entertainer opened with a net collection of ₹4.20 crore on its first day. The collections were decent on Saturday and Sunday due to good word-of-mouth. However, the earnings slowed down as the weekdays began. On Wednesday (Day 6), the film's collections saw a 19.4% drop. 'Korean Kanakaraju' earned an estimated ₹1.29 crore net from 1,736 shows on its 6th day. This brought its 6-day total India net collections to ₹18.19 crore, with the India gross collections standing at ₹20.90 crore.
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How Much Did It Earn on Day 7?
The film's collections continued to be slow on Thursday, August 13. As per Sacnilk reports, the movie earned approximately ₹83 lakh net from 1,666 shows, with a gross collection of ₹1.20 crore. Including these early estimates, 'Korean Kanakaraju' has so far collected around ₹19.02 crore net in India. Its worldwide collections have crossed ₹26.86 crore.
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Image Credit : X/@UV_Creations
Budget, Recovery, and Day 7 Occupancy Details
'Korean Kanakaraju' was made on an estimated budget of around ₹38 crore. This means the film has managed to recover over 50% of its production cost in the first week itself. On Thursday, the occupancy rates in the Telugu states were as follows: Morning 13.50%, Afternoon 19.08%, Evening 15.17%, and Night 19.17%, for an overall occupancy of 17.44%. Now, all eyes are on how 'Korean Kanakaraju' will perform in its second week.
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