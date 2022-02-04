Karishma Tanna-Varun Bangera wedding: Actor sizzles in a yellow lehenga for Mehendi; beau compliments in pink
Karishma Tanna will be tying the knot with her boyfriend Varun Bangera on Saturday. The couple had their Mehendi celebrations held in Mumbai on Friday.
Image: epicstories.in/Instagram
Actor Karishma Tanna is all set to enter a new chapter of her life with her boyfriend Varun Bangera. Karishma and Varun will be getting married on Saturday in presence of their families and friends. The pre-wedding festivities of Karishma and Varun began on Thursday.
Image: epicstories.in/Instagram
Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera’s Haldi ceremony was held in Mumbai on Thursday. This was followed by their Mehendi ceremony on Friday. For the Mehendi, Karishma wore a yellow-coloured lehenga while Varun complimented her in a pink kurta-pyjama and a jacket.
Image: epicstories.in/Instagram
The decoration for Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera’s Mehendi ceremony was nothing less than a riot of colours. The hues of pink, orange and yellow added colours to the décor while beautiful carnations and marigolds brought freshness to it.
Image: epicstories.in/Instagram
For accessories, Karishma Tanna wore a traditional jewellery set that seemed similar to that of a Rajasthani aad. With beach waves, she kept her hair open. Karishma accessorized her hair with flowers on one side.
Image: epicstories.in/Instagram
The ceremony was attended by many celebrities from the world of Indian television. Celebrities such as Bollywood choreographer Terrence Lewis and actor Aamna Sharif marked their presence in the function. Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera had posed for a picture before their function began in which Karishma was seen flaunting her bridal Mehendi. Earlier in the day, a video was making rounds on social media in which the groom-to-be was seen helping the bride-to-be in drying her Mehendi by using a hand-dryer. The two will officially be Mr and Mrs on Saturday, February 5.