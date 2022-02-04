  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karishma Tanna-Varun Bangera wedding: Actor sizzles in a yellow lehenga for Mehendi; beau compliments in pink

    First Published Feb 4, 2022, 6:35 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Karishma Tanna will be tying the knot with her boyfriend Varun Bangera on Saturday. The couple had their Mehendi celebrations held in Mumbai on Friday.

    Karishma Tanna-Varun Bangera wedding: Actor sizzles in a yellow lehenga for Mehendi; beau compliments in pink drb

    Image: epicstories.in/Instagram

    Actor Karishma Tanna is all set to enter a new chapter of her life with her boyfriend Varun Bangera. Karishma and Varun will be getting married on Saturday in presence of their families and friends. The pre-wedding festivities of Karishma and Varun began on Thursday.

    Karishma Tanna-Varun Bangera wedding: Actor sizzles in a yellow lehenga for Mehendi; beau compliments in pink drb

    Image: epicstories.in/Instagram

    Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera’s Haldi ceremony was held in Mumbai on Thursday. This was followed by their Mehendi ceremony on Friday. For the Mehendi, Karishma wore a yellow-coloured lehenga while Varun complimented her in a pink kurta-pyjama and a jacket.

    ALSO READ: Karishma Tanna twirls in white, Varun Bangera slays in a dhoti; watch the madness from their Haldi ceremony

    Karishma Tanna-Varun Bangera wedding: Actor sizzles in a yellow lehenga for Mehendi; beau compliments in pink drb

    Image: epicstories.in/Instagram

    The decoration for Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera’s Mehendi ceremony was nothing less than a riot of colours. The hues of pink, orange and yellow added colours to the décor while beautiful carnations and marigolds brought freshness to it.

    Karishma Tanna-Varun Bangera wedding: Actor sizzles in a yellow lehenga for Mehendi; beau compliments in pink drb

    Image: epicstories.in/Instagram

    For accessories, Karishma Tanna wore a traditional jewellery set that seemed similar to that of a Rajasthani aad. With beach waves, she kept her hair open. Karishma accessorized her hair with flowers on one side.

    ALSO READ: Karishma Tanna never skips a chance to flaunt her sexy, long legs; here are 5 pics that prove just that

    Karishma Tanna-Varun Bangera wedding: Actor sizzles in a yellow lehenga for Mehendi; beau compliments in pink drb

    Image: epicstories.in/Instagram

    The ceremony was attended by many celebrities from the world of Indian television. Celebrities such as Bollywood choreographer Terrence Lewis and actor Aamna Sharif marked their presence in the function. Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera had posed for a picture before their function began in which Karishma was seen flaunting her bridal Mehendi. Earlier in the day, a video was making rounds on social media in which the groom-to-be was seen helping the bride-to-be in drying her Mehendi by using a hand-dryer. The two will officially be Mr and Mrs on Saturday, February 5.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Gangubai Kathiawadi trailer out: Alia Bhatt shocks fans with her performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali Film RCB

    Gangubai Kathiawadi trailer out: Alia Bhatt shocks fans with her performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali film

    Karishma Tanna twirls in white, Varun Bangera slays in a dhoti; watch the madness from their Haldi ceremony drb

    Karishma Tanna twirls in white, Varun Bangera slays in a dhoti; watch the madness from their Haldi ceremony

    Jacqueline Fernandez romances 365 Days actor Michele Morrone; check out their first look RCB

    Jacqueline Fernandez romances 365 Days actor Michele Morrone; check out their first look

    Shilpa Shetty is now owner of property worth Rs 38.5 crore; Raj Kundra transfers ownership RCB

    Shilpa Shetty is now owner of property worth Rs 38.5 crore; Raj Kundra transfers ownership

    Akshay Kumar Prithviraj lands in soup again Karni Sena seeks ban on film for hurting religious sentiments drb

    Akshay Kumar’s Prithviraj lands in soup again; Karni Sena seeks ban on film for ‘hurting religious sentiments'

    Recent Stories

    Indian Army Vice Chief Lt Gen Manoj Pande on how India can win future wars

    Indian Army Vice Chief shares mantra on how India can win future wars

    Football Manchester United's David de Gea becomes 1st goalkeeper since 2016 to bag Premier League Player of the Month

    Manchester United's David de Gea becomes 1st goalkeeper since 2016 to bag Premier League Player of the Month

    Will Women's IPL finally get underway from 2023? Here's what BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has to say-ayh

    Will Women's IPL finally get underway from 2023? Here's what BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has to say

    Urfi Javed goes bold in a purple backless dress; see pics drb

    Urfi Javed goes bold in a purple backless dress; see pics

    UP Election 2022: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi refuses Z security proposal, demands UAPA charge against shooters-dnm

    AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi refuses Z security proposal, demands UAPA charge against shooters

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs ATKMB Match Highlights (Game 80): Mumbai City settles for a point against ATK Mohun Bagan-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 80): Mumbai City settles for a point against ATK Mohun Bagan

    Video Icon
    Karnataka hijab row Educational institution no place for religious observance, laments state HM

    Karnataka hijab row: Educational institution not for religious observance, says HM Araga Jnanendra

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin FC needs to keep trying, keep its mentality positive, try to win - Bozidar Bandovic on SC East Bengal draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin FC needs to keep trying, keep its mentality positive, try to win - Bozidar Bandovic

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs CFC: SC East Bengal can beat everyone, and we will try for that - Mario Rivera on Chennaiyin FC draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: SC East Bengal can beat everyone, and we will try for that - Mario Rivera on Chennaiyin FC draw

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs CFC Match Highlights (Game 79): SC East Bengal makes fine comeback to hold Chennaiyin FC 2-2-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 79): SC East Bengal makes fine comeback to hold Chennaiyin FC 2-2

    Video Icon