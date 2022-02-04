Karishma Tanna-Varun Bangera wedding: Actor sizzles in a yellow lehenga for Mehendi; beau compliments in pink

Karishma Tanna will be tying the knot with her boyfriend Varun Bangera on Saturday. The couple had their Mehendi celebrations held in Mumbai on Friday.

Actor Karishma Tanna is all set to enter a new chapter of her life with her boyfriend Varun Bangera. Karishma and Varun will be getting married on Saturday in presence of their families and friends. The pre-wedding festivities of Karishma and Varun began on Thursday.

Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera’s Haldi ceremony was held in Mumbai on Thursday. This was followed by their Mehendi ceremony on Friday. For the Mehendi, Karishma wore a yellow-coloured lehenga while Varun complimented her in a pink kurta-pyjama and a jacket. ALSO READ: Karishma Tanna twirls in white, Varun Bangera slays in a dhoti; watch the madness from their Haldi ceremony

The decoration for Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera’s Mehendi ceremony was nothing less than a riot of colours. The hues of pink, orange and yellow added colours to the décor while beautiful carnations and marigolds brought freshness to it.

For accessories, Karishma Tanna wore a traditional jewellery set that seemed similar to that of a Rajasthani aad. With beach waves, she kept her hair open. Karishma accessorized her hair with flowers on one side. ALSO READ: Karishma Tanna never skips a chance to flaunt her sexy, long legs; here are 5 pics that prove just that

