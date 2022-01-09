  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karishma Tanna never skips a chance to flaunt her sexy, long legs; here are 5 pics that prove just that

    First Published Jan 9, 2022, 8:32 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Karishma Tanna’s latest bikini pictures have got the temperature rising even in the winter season. Check out five pictures of her where she proudly shows off her toned legs.

    Karishma Tanna never skips a chance to flaunt her sexy, long legs; here are 5 pics that prove just that drb

    Image: Karishma Tanna/Instagram

    Karishma Tanna is a beauty personified! The actress has a toned body and she knows how to flaunt her curve and sexy legs just right. The temperature gets soaring every time Karishma Tanna drops pictures of her -- whether from her chill time by the poolside or just lazing on the bed. The newly-engaged actress did the same on Saturday when she shared the latest pictures of her in a sky-blue bikini. Presenting to you are the five times when Karishma Tanna got the temperature soaring by flaunting her sexy long legs and curvaceous body.

    Karishma Tanna never skips a chance to flaunt her sexy, long legs; here are 5 pics that prove just that drb

    Image: Karishma Tanna/Instagram

    If it's a bikini, her workout shorts or simply donning a dress with a high slit, Karishma Tanna never gives it a miss to flaunt her legs and why not? Karishma Tanna trains herself really hard to have achieved those toned, sexy long legs of her. In her latest bikini pictures, Karishma Tanna slays her look with black sunglasses.

    ALSO READ: Karishma Tanna birthday: 9 times the actress showed her SEXY and BOLD side; see pics

    Karishma Tanna never skips a chance to flaunt her sexy, long legs; here are 5 pics that prove just that drb

    Image: Karishma Tanna/Instagram

    Her exciting and sexy bikini looks are something that her fans eagerly wait for. The actress makes sure that she does not disappoint her fans and Instagram fam, and thus, Karishma Tanna often shares pictures on her social media.

    Karishma Tanna never skips a chance to flaunt her sexy, long legs; here are 5 pics that prove just that drb

    Image: Karishma Tanna/Instagram

    Karishma Tanna is quite the water baby. She has often put up pictures by the poolside where she is seen in a happy mood, soaking in the sun and enjoying the view.

    Karishma Tanna never skips a chance to flaunt her sexy, long legs; here are 5 pics that prove just that drb

    Image: Karishma Tanna/Instagram

    Karishma Tanna’s Instagram is filled with pictures that will leave you jaw dropped, drooling at them in sheer awe. Not just her pictures, but the actress also often shares her workout videos. These videos are proof of how much effort and hard work she puts in to have a beautifully toned body. And at the same time, her pictures also serve as an inspiration to many to shed those extra kilos and bring out the sexy in them.

    ALSO READ: Malaika Arora to Sidharth Malhotra to Karishma Tanna: 7 celebs spotted looking stylish as ever

    Karishma Tanna never skips a chance to flaunt her sexy, long legs; here are 5 pics that prove just that drb

    Image: Karishma Tanna/Instagram

    Recently, Karishma Tanna got engaged to her boyfriend, Varun Bangera. Their engagement was a close and intimate affair, attended just by their close family and friends. If reports are to be believed, Karishma and Varun would be tying the knot, next month. 

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Hollywood Rust shooting: Alec Baldwin denies claims over not complying with search warrant drb

    Rust shooting: Alec Baldwin denies claims over not complying with search warrant

    Mahesh Babu pens an emotional for his Annaya Ramesh Babu drb

    Mahesh Babu pens an emotional note for his ‘Annaya’ Ramesh Babu

    Vicky Kaushal shares new picture with Katrina Kaif on their one-month anniversary. Is it from their Sangeet? drb

    Vicky Kaushal shares new picture with Katrina Kaif on their one-month anniversary. Is it from their Sangeet?

    Man who threatened to blow up Shah Rukh Khan residence arrested in Jabalpur drb

    Man who threatened to blow up Shah Rukh Khan’s residence arrested in Jabalpur

    Hollywood Transformers actor, Josh Duhamel, gets engaged to Audra Mari drb

    Transformers actor, Josh Duhamel, gets engaged to Audra Mari

    Recent Stories

    Hollywood Rust shooting: Alec Baldwin denies claims over not complying with search warrant drb

    Rust shooting: Alec Baldwin denies claims over not complying with search warrant

    Pregnant women, Divyang govt staff told to work from home as Covid cases surge

    Pregnant women, Divyang govt staff told to work from home as Covid cases surge

    UP Election 2022: Akhilesh accuses 5 officials of working for BJP, seeks their removal

    UP Election 2022: Akhilesh accuses 4 officials of working for BJP, seeks their removal

    football AFCON 2022 Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy tests positive for COVID-19 to miss Senegal opening match africa cup of nations

    AFCON 2022: Edouard Mendy to miss Senegal's opening match after testing positive for COVID-19

    Mahesh Babu pens an emotional for his Annaya Ramesh Babu drb

    Mahesh Babu pens an emotional note for his ‘Annaya’ Ramesh Babu

    Recent Videos

    US probes hate crime against Sikh driver in New York after India lodges protest

    US probes hate crime against Sikh driver in New York after India lodges protest

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FCG vs CFC Match Highlights (Game 54): Jorge Ortiz's sole goal hands FC Goa win over Chennaiyin FC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 54): Jorge Ortiz's sole goal hands FC Goa win over Chennaiyin FC

    Video Icon
    Army for Awaam: Pregnant woman carried on stretcher for 6.5 km by armymen

    Army for Awaam: Pregnant woman carried on stretcher for 6.5 km by armymen

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs HFC: Kerala Blasters is in the middle of a process; glad about the way we are progressing - Ivan Vukomanovic-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Kerala is in the middle of a process; glad about the way we are progressing - Ivan Vukomanovic

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs MCFC Match Highlights (Game 52): Mumbai City regains top spot after goalless draw vs SC East Bengal-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 52): Mumbai City regains top spot after goalless draw vs SC East Bengal

    Video Icon