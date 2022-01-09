Karishma Tanna never skips a chance to flaunt her sexy, long legs; here are 5 pics that prove just that

Karishma Tanna’s latest bikini pictures have got the temperature rising even in the winter season. Check out five pictures of her where she proudly shows off her toned legs.

Image: Karishma Tanna/Instagram

Karishma Tanna is a beauty personified! The actress has a toned body and she knows how to flaunt her curve and sexy legs just right. The temperature gets soaring every time Karishma Tanna drops pictures of her -- whether from her chill time by the poolside or just lazing on the bed. The newly-engaged actress did the same on Saturday when she shared the latest pictures of her in a sky-blue bikini. Presenting to you are the five times when Karishma Tanna got the temperature soaring by flaunting her sexy long legs and curvaceous body.

Image: Karishma Tanna/Instagram

If it's a bikini, her workout shorts or simply donning a dress with a high slit, Karishma Tanna never gives it a miss to flaunt her legs and why not? Karishma Tanna trains herself really hard to have achieved those toned, sexy long legs of her. In her latest bikini pictures, Karishma Tanna slays her look with black sunglasses. ALSO READ: Karishma Tanna birthday: 9 times the actress showed her SEXY and BOLD side; see pics

Image: Karishma Tanna/Instagram

Her exciting and sexy bikini looks are something that her fans eagerly wait for. The actress makes sure that she does not disappoint her fans and Instagram fam, and thus, Karishma Tanna often shares pictures on her social media.

Image: Karishma Tanna/Instagram

Karishma Tanna is quite the water baby. She has often put up pictures by the poolside where she is seen in a happy mood, soaking in the sun and enjoying the view.

Image: Karishma Tanna/Instagram

Karishma Tanna’s Instagram is filled with pictures that will leave you jaw dropped, drooling at them in sheer awe. Not just her pictures, but the actress also often shares her workout videos. These videos are proof of how much effort and hard work she puts in to have a beautifully toned body. And at the same time, her pictures also serve as an inspiration to many to shed those extra kilos and bring out the sexy in them. ALSO READ: Malaika Arora to Sidharth Malhotra to Karishma Tanna: 7 celebs spotted looking stylish as ever

Image: Karishma Tanna/Instagram