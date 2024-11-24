Lifestyle
Learn 5 beautiful fishtail hairstyles for lehengas. These styles enhance your look and, unlike open hair, prevent hair fall.
This is the traditional and simple fishtail look. Divide hair into two sections and braid with thin strands. Perfect for office, college, or daily wear.
A fishtail braid styled at the top with the lower hair open creates a romantic, boho look perfect for date nights, weddings, or photoshoots.
This trendy messy fishtail braid features a loose, fluffy look. Gently pull the braid and set with hairspray for a long-lasting, voluminous style.
Two fishtail braids are made by dividing the hair into two sections. These can be joined together later for a unique look. Try it for casual days or theme parties.
In this, a fishtail braid is made by bringing the hair to one side. This look is very elegant and graceful. You can wear it to cocktail parties, formal dinners, or weddings.