5 Fishtail Hairstyles for Lehengas

Learn 5 beautiful fishtail hairstyles for lehengas. These styles enhance your look and, unlike open hair, prevent hair fall.

Classic Fishtail Braid

This is the traditional and simple fishtail look. Divide hair into two sections and braid with thin strands. Perfect for office, college, or daily wear.

Fishtail Half-Up Braid

A fishtail braid styled at the top with the lower hair open creates a romantic, boho look perfect for date nights, weddings, or photoshoots.

Messy Fishtail Braid

This trendy messy fishtail braid features a loose, fluffy look. Gently pull the braid and set with hairspray for a long-lasting, voluminous style.

Double Fishtail Braid

Two fishtail braids are made by dividing the hair into two sections. These can be joined together later for a unique look. Try it for casual days or theme parties.

Side Fishtail Braid

In this, a fishtail braid is made by bringing the hair to one side. This look is very elegant and graceful. You can wear it to cocktail parties, formal dinners, or weddings.

