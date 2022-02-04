  • Facebook
    Karishma Tanna twirls in white, Varun Bangera slays in a dhoti; watch the madness from their Haldi ceremony

    A teaser video from the Haldi ceremony of actor Karishma Tanna and businessman Varun Bangera has been released, revealing the madness that went on during their ceremony.

    Karishma Tanna twirls in white, Varun Bangera slays in a dhoti; watch the madness from their Haldi ceremony drb
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Feb 4, 2022, 1:10 PM IST
    Image: epicstories.in/Instagram

    Pre-wedding festivities for actor Karishma Tanna for her marriage with beau Varun Bangera have begun in full swing. The actor’s Haldi ceremony was held on Thursday. While pictures from the ceremony were out on Thursday, a teaser video was released on Friday, revealing all the fun and madness that summed up their ceremony.

    Ditching the traditional yellow colour that brides often wear for their Haldi Ceremony, Karishma Tanna opted for a white slip-on Kurti with a sharara and a matching white dupatta with golden work on the border. As for Varun Bangera, the Mumbai-based businessman wore two outfits - a white dhoti and a white kurta-pyjama.

    In a video posted by Epic Stories, the photography team capturing beautiful moments of Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera’s wedding festivities, the couple is seen enjoying their ceremony to the fullest.

    ALSO READ: Karishma Tanna never skips a chance to flaunt her sexy, long legs; here are 5 pics that prove just that

    The teaser shows Karishma Tanna twirling in her white sharara set as Varun Bangera makes an impactful entry, wearing a dhoti and classic black aviators. The two also share a kiss, showing the immense love that they share between them.

    But what’s a Haldi ceremony without some fun and games? The video shows friends and family of the couple applying Haldi, covering their faces and hands in it. The groom’s squad ripped off Varun Bangera’s kurta during the Haldi ceremony. And it’s not just their friends and family but Karishma Tanna and Varun also applied Haldi to each other in the most romantic manner. Varun rubbed his cheeks with that of Karishma’s, dropping some major couple goals.

    Once the Haldi ceremony was over, Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera indulged in some games. One of the most loved wedding games -- the one where the couple searches for the ring and the one who finds it first, wins it – was also held.

    Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera had been dating each other for a while. The two had their engagement recently. Their wedding festivities have already begun. The Mehendi ceremony for Karishma is slated to take place today while their wedding is expected to be held on Saturday.

    ALSO READ: Karishma Tanna birthday: 9 times the actress showed her SEXY and BOLD side; see pics

    Last Updated Feb 4, 2022, 1:10 PM IST
