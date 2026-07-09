Vaishnavi Gowda: Reel Slip Goes Viral, Fans Applaud Her Confidence!
Kannada TV actress Vaishnavi Gowda shared a hilarious blooper reel on her social media. Fans are in splits after watching it, with many saying it takes real guts to post something like this!
Meet Kannada Star Vaishnavi Gowda
New Video Goes Viral
Now, a short reel Vaishnavi Gowda shared on her Instagram is creating a huge buzz, all thanks to its funny caption. The video itself is just about 5-6 seconds long.
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What's in the Viral Video?
What Did Fans Say?
Actor Smile Guru Rakshith commented, "It takes 'meter' (guts) to share this," referring to a dialogue Vaishnavi used in the Bigg Boss house. Other fans filled the comments with smile emojis, asking if she was okay and making jokes.
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What's Vaishnavi Gowda's Next Serial?
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