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Meet Kannada Star Vaishnavi Gowda

Kannada TV actress Vaishnavi Gowda has won hearts with her acting. She is well-known as Sannidhi from 'Agnisakshi' and Seetha from 'Seetha Rama'. Besides her serials, the actress is always in the news for her social media photos and videos.